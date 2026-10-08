Lee Sang-soon, Lee Hyori’s husband, looks noticeably thinner... returns after a month despite nervous system issues

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Sang-soon shared an update after returning to radio following a break of more than a month due to health issues.

On the 7th, an official social media account for MBC FM4U’s A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon shared a photo of Lee Sang-soon with Thomas Cook.

The production team said, "For today’s second and third segments, we’re joined by Cookdi, Thomas Cook, who kept A Perfect Day going for a long time while Sundi was away." They added, "With a razor-sharp playlist and ‘Genji’s Music,’ Lee made a spectacular return."

In the released photos, Lee stood beside Thomas Cook, smiling brightly. His somewhat thinner appearance than before, and his return to his usual broadcasting routine, caught people’s attention.

Online commenters reacted, saying things like, "His face looks half its former size," "He must have been really sick," and "You look tired."

Lee had previously missed a live broadcast on August 26 after his condition suddenly worsened. His extended absence afterward worried listeners.

MBC Radio said on September 6, "After DJ Lee Sang-soon suddenly became unwell on August 26 and was unable to host the broadcast, he underwent various tests and consultations."

The broadcaster added that he was awaiting further detailed tests, explaining, "The tests identified nervous system symptoms related to reduced vagus nerve function. Following the medical team’s recommendation, he is getting plenty of rest and focusing on his recovery."

While Lee was away, the program continued with special DJs filling in. Thomas Cook also joined listeners in Lee’s place.

After returning to the broadcast, Lee said, "I was away for quite a while. A little over a month. I felt both sorry and grateful at the same time," sharing his thoughts.

He described his condition, saying, "I was feeling a little unwell for a while, but I definitely felt better after getting some rest. After resting a bit, my energy started to come back."

He said he had told the production team he wanted to return, saying, "I’m not fully recovered, but I wanted to see everyone soon."

He added, "I hope you’ll think of it as my having taken a slightly longer vacation," expressing how glad he was to reconnect with listeners.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-soon is the husband of singer Lee Hyori and hosts MBC FM4U’s A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.