Cha Ye-ryeon and Joo Sang-wook: What’s so special about gimbap?... Over 100 calls and a booking for 20 rolls

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actors Cha Ye-ryeon and Joo Sang-wook made a combined total of more than 100 calls to reserve gimbap.

After finally getting through, they each reserved 10 rolls, making an unexpected order for 20 rolls in total.

On the 8th, a video titled “A Food Tour of Jeju with the Cha Ye-ryeon and Joo Sang-wook Family, Who Ate 100 Meals There” was posted on the YouTube channel “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryeon.”

That day, Cha Ye-ryeon and Joo Sang-wook visited popular restaurants in Jeju with their daughter, Ina. The family enjoyed duck, kalguksu, bread and desserts, and also tried to reserve gimbap at a famous shop.

But even getting through by phone proved difficult. No matter how many times they called, they kept hearing a message saying the line was busy. When asked whether they had ever managed to make a reservation before, someone even shared that they had gotten through on their 180th attempt.

Cha Ye-ryeon also recalled the first time she tried that gimbap. She remembered being pregnant at the time and said that at first she wondered how different gimbap could be, but it was so delicious that she ate both rolls while the car waited at a traffic light.

The reservation attempts continued even after they moved to a café following their meal. The group said they thought their combined number of calls had topped 100. At one point, they thought they had gotten through, only to realize it was another recorded message.

At last, Joo Sang-wook got through. He showed his excitement by bouncing in his seat before placing the order. A caption in the video said he succeeded in making the reservation after 42 attempts.

Thrilled to hear they could pick up the gimbap at 5:30 p.m. that day, Joo Sang-wook tried to share the good news with his wife. But Cha Ye-ryeon had also managed to make a reservation around the same time.

They had each ordered 10 rolls. After calling separately, the couple ended up reserving 20 rolls in total. Cha Ye-ryeon revealed that she had kept calling even from the bathroom, showing her determination to get the gimbap.

Joo Sang-wook later went to pick up the gimbap on behalf of Cha Ye-ryeon and their daughter, who were staying at the hotel. As soon as the group got in the car with the gimbap, they opened the packaging and tried it. It looked ordinary, but one bite was enough to prompt a chorus of admiration.

Still, with the food tour continuing, Joo Sang-wook wanted a short break. Less than three hours had passed since they had enjoyed a meal, dessert and coffee, and they were eating gimbap again with dinner coming up soon.

Joo Sang-wook complained that he had gained weight since arriving in Jeju and that, even though there were more places he wanted to introduce, there was a limit to how much he could eat. He also said he wanted to lie down for a bit, but when they heard their daughter was hungry, the dinner plans went ahead, prompting laughter.

The family ended the day at a black pork restaurant they had frequented for years. Cha Ye-ryeon reminisced about visiting from when she was pregnant through the time their daughter was little, and the group wrapped up the day with meat, rice and noodles.

Meanwhile, the video also revealed how Cha Ye-ryeon supported Joo Sang-wook. She said that when her husband was playing Yi Bang-won, she bought and washed carrots to bring for the horse he rode. The production crew were impressed to hear that she had also prepared sugar cubes.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.