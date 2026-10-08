A new sibling for “Jjin Geon-na Lovely” is almost here... Park Joo-ho and Anna face a “real-life emergency” as they prepare a room for their fourth child

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former soccer player Park Joo-ho’s wife Anna shared an update on her pregnancy at seven months, showing off her increasingly prominent baby bump.

On the 8th, a video titled “We’ve Started Getting Ready to Welcome the Baby” was posted on the YouTube channel “Anna and With ANNA.”

In the video, Anna drew attention as she revealed her more prominent baby bump, saying, “I’m seven months pregnant now.”

The video also showed her beginning serious preparations ahead of the birth of her fourth child. Anna revealed a room filled with belongings, saying, “I need to get this room ready for the baby. I used to do art and crafts here with the kids. But now I have to change all of that. Can I manage it?” She then added, “It’s not that bad, though, right?” prompting laughter.

“This is really the only room in the house that’s like this. I really have to get this done before the baby is born. I can’t put it off any longer,” Anna said, sighing at the reality that it wasn’t easy to actually get started on organizing the room and prompting laughter.

In the end, Anna chose to go out instead of organizing the room. “I need some motivation. I still don’t feel ready to organize the room. If I look at baby items, I’ll feel like I need to do something, right?” she said, heading out to browse at a department store and prompting laughter.

Anna had previously announced her fourth pregnancy herself on her YouTube channel last August. After revealing in 2022 that she was battling cancer, she had consistently shared updates on her treatment and recovery through social media and YouTube. There were also continuing concerns about her health, but Anna reassured fans by sharing an update showing she was doing well.

Later, Park Joo-ho appeared on SBS’s special variety show “Nagoya Galgoya” last month and shared the news of their fourth child. “There’s an 11-year age difference between my eldest daughter, Na-eun, and the baby, and a seven-year age difference between my third child, Élyséen, and the baby,” he said. He added that they had discussed having many children from the beginning.

Park Joo-ho and Anna married in 2015 and have a daughter, Park Na-eun, and two sons, Geonhu and Élyséen. The family received a lot of love after appearing on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” where they were affectionately nicknamed “Jjin Geon-na Lovely.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.