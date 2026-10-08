Lee Ji-hye Hit by ‘Bag Theft’ on Luxury Cruise... ‘Even Gave Up Checking CCTV’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Lee Ji-hye had her bag go missing during a cruise trip she took to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

On the 8th, a video titled ‘Lee Ji-hye on Asia’s First Disney Cruise! An Honest, No-Holds-Barred Review of 4 Nights and 5 Days (Foreigners Fighting, Tons of Handy Tips)’ was released on the YouTube channel ‘Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.’

That day, Lee Ji-hye boarded a Disney cruise with her husband, Moon Jaewan, and their two daughters. She had arranged the trip herself to mark their ninth wedding anniversary and showed her excitement, preparing various things for the trip well before departure.

In particular, in keeping with the custom of decorating cabin doors and exchanging gifts among passengers, she prepared decorations and Korean snacks. She put up family photos and lights on the cabin door and hung a bag there to receive gifts.

But on the second day of the trip, the Mickey Mouse bag hanging on the door vanished without a trace.

Lee Ji-hye was taken aback, saying, “I’m not saying this as a joke—it really is gone.” At first, she thought her daughter was playing a prank, but said the bag really wasn’t there. “I left it hanging there, but I guess someone took it. Do things go missing like this, too?” she said.

She briefly considered the possibility that her husband had taken it, but thought he wouldn’t have taken it without saying anything. Lee Ji-hye decided to use the spare one she had brought along, but still expressed her dismay, saying, “This feels awful.”

The bag was still missing the next day. Lee Ji-hye confessed that she had even hoped, “Did my husband take it to put an anniversary present in and bring it back?” She added, “I imagined all sorts of things, but in the end, it was gone.”

Later, a Korean passenger whom the production crew met advised them to secure bags with cable ties and the like. Lee Ji-hye said she had only loosely hung up her bag and urged other travelers to be careful, too.

However, she made clear that she didn’t want to spend the trip trying to find the bag. “If we start going through CCTV footage and fighting and all that, when we actually came here to enjoy ourselves...” she said, adding that she was trying to put it behind her.

She also indicated that she wouldn’t hang the bag up again.

The video did not establish exactly how the bag went missing or whether it had been stolen.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye’s family enjoyed various activities over four nights and five days, including shows, the swimming pool and character meet-and-greets. Although she complained of fatigue from the packed schedule, she reflected on the trip, saying, “Every moment with the kids leaves me a little physically tired and worn out, but at the same time, I’m so grateful and happy,” and, “It was truly such a precious time.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.