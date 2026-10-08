Kian84 unveils his drawings of the staff of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2,” from Kim Yeon-koung to Dex: “You all worked hard”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84 shared portraits he drew himself of the members of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2,” thanking those who joined him for the second season.

On the 8th, Kian84 posted a photo on his account with the caption, “Everyone at Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2, you all worked hard.”

The photo showed members of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2” drawn by Kian84 himself. Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha all appear in a strikingly distinctive style.

Dex, who appeared as a part-time worker in the final episode, was also included in the drawings, adding a heartwarming touch. Kian84’s special affection for the program is also evident as he wraps up Season 2 by drawing the members who took part.

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2,” which ended on the 6th, is an extraordinary new-concept B&B variety show featuring Kian84, Kim Yeon-koung, Lee Junho and Kazuha alongside guests at Kian’s B&B in Daegwallyeong, a place brimming with “Kian-esque” romance.

The fresh chemistry between Kian84 and the staff who joined the show for Season 2 added to its appeal. The members, each with a distinct personality, met guests at Kian’s B&B and created unexpected situations that brought laughter.

In particular, TV personality Dex made a surprise appearance as a part-time worker in the final episode and stayed through the end, bringing the season to a memorable close.

As the program ended, Kian84 shared drawings he had made of the members, looking back on the time he spent with “Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2.”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.