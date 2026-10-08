Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in’s husband, offers no explanation despite a barrage of hate comments: “I just accept them and live with it”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Seung-gi spoke candidly about his thoughts on hate comments and offered heartfelt advice to younger people.

On the 8th, a video titled “Going Live by Crashing a High School Classroom (ft. Lee Seung-gi)” was released on Green Umbrella’s YouTube channel. It showed Lee making a surprise visit to his alma mater, Sangye High School, where he talked with younger students and shared dreams and hopes with them.

That day, a student asked Lee Seung-gi, “You must get a lot of hate comments when you become famous. How did you endure them?”

Lee Seung-gi candidly admitted that hate comments still affected him and were not something he could simply brush off. He said, “They used to hurt a lot. They still hurt, of course. When someone says something hurtful to me, naturally it takes an emotional toll. That’s not something you simply get used to.”

He went on to explain that rather than trying to endure hate comments no matter what, it is important to accept them according to the situation.

Lee Seung-gi said, “You just accept them and live with it. But if I really did something like that, then I should reflect on it. If I didn’t do it and someone says those things for whatever reason, sometimes you just have to let them pass.”

He added, “Because thinking about something that makes you so angry is bad for you. It ruins your day,” and shared his thoughts: “Things like that happen to everyone in life. I just get more of them because I’m more famous. It’s not as if they don’t happen to people who aren’t famous.”

The advice was that what matters is not living a life without hate comments, but avoiding becoming overly consumed by the negative things said about you. Lee Seung-gi also emphasized the importance of protecting yourself to younger people struggling with hate comments.

Finally, Lee Seung-gi urged them, “I hope you’ll grow a little stronger about those things and take them in stride,” offering heartfelt advice.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in, daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri, in 2023. They welcomed their first daughter the following year and a son in July this year, making him a father of one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.