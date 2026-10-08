Han Groo opens up about the possibility of remarrying four years after her divorce: “I’m open to it, but I have a lot to think about while raising twins”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Groo spoke candidly about remarriage.

On the 8th, a video titled “Kang Ye-won says Han Groo is a self-care fanatic! Does Han Groo have an aerial yoga setup at home?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Gwang Ye-won.”

In the video, Han Groo laughed and answered “Always” when asked, “Are you interested in having a boyfriend?” Asked about remarriage, she added, “We’ll see later,” leaving the possibility open.

Han Groo opened up: “It isn’t a decision for me alone, is it? I have children, too, so I think I’ll be much more comfortable making any decision once they can be independent and I have that kind of say. But for now, I just have a lot to think about.”

Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is currently raising twin boy and girl on her own.

She also looked back on choosing to marry at the young age of 24. Han Groo recalled, “I did it when I was so young. I got married at 24. It was a time when my desire to be independent was really strong. I think things unfolded that way because the timing coincided.”

Kang Ye-won responded, “If you hadn’t done it at that age, you might not have been able to do it the way I did,” but added, “Everything has its pros and cons. I don’t think you can say anyone made the right choice.”

Asked, “Marriage: Is it good to experience it, or is it unnecessary?”, Han Groo said, “I think it’s something you should try.” She continued, “It doesn’t have to be a man. I’m living with my kids now, after all. I think that, too, has been a great help in my life.”

Han Groo said, “Living with someone different from me, holding back even when I’m really angry because of the kids, and learning to adjust to someone else is actually a very rare opportunity in life.” She added, “Because of that, whether in my social life or when I meet people, I feel like my attitude has changed a little,” explaining that she, too, has learned a lot from living with her children.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.