Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan leave 12-billion-won penthouse... unveil new home after moving, with “five refrigerators alone” (Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong and broadcaster Do Kyung-wan have unveiled their new home for the first time.

The couple’s new home was revealed on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”), which aired on the 8th, as Do returned to the program for the first time in five years and eight months since announcing he would go freelance.

On the show that day, Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan drew attention by revealing the home they had recently moved into. The two-story house was decorated mainly in white and wood tones, creating a clean yet warm atmosphere.

Various works of art and objets from both East and West were placed throughout the house. Explaining the interior, Do said, “Every single thing is an objet or a painting that Yoon-jeong wanted,” revealing that the space fully reflected his wife Jang Yoon-jeong’s tastes.

What particularly caught the eye were paintings by the couple’s children, Yeon-woo and Ha-young. The children’s paintings, which displayed impressive skill despite their young age, were exhibited throughout the home and drew admiration. More than just paintings to their parents, the works completed a space imbued with family memories and individuality.

As befitting a couple who enjoy drinking, the kitchen was also exceptional. Various kinds of alcohol and drinking glasses were placed around the room, and the fact that they had as many as five refrigerators came as a surprise.

Do introduced a separate refrigerator for food to accompany drinks and said, “I always have a drink with Yoon-jeong in the evening.” He then showed a variety of ingredients, from tomahawk steak to croaker, giving viewers a glimpse of the couple’s distinctive dinner routine.

There was also a separate refrigerator for storing alcohol. It was packed with all kinds of drinks, including beer, soju, wine and tequila, offering a glimpse of the couple’s love of drinking.

From the spacious two-story layout and art-filled interior to the children’s paintings and the refrigerator stocked with all kinds of alcohol, the couple’s new home—fully reflecting Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan’s tastes and family life—captured viewers’ attention.

Meanwhile, Do Kyung-wan married singer Jang Yoon-jeong in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. In 2024, the couple made headlines after purchasing the penthouse at Afer Hangang in Seobinggo-dong for 12 billion won, paying the full amount in cash.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.