Kim Seung-hye, married to Kim Hae-jun, rushes to hospital with her cervix 4 cm dilated for a “tense delivery”: “How did you endure it?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Seung-hye shared the story of the tense moments during childbirth and the moment she held her daughter in her arms with her husband, Kim Hae-jun, and expressed how overwhelmed she felt.

On the 8th, a video titled “The meeting we’d been waiting for all ten months—Dungi, it’s so nice to meet you” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Seung-hye.”

In the video, Kim Seung-hye said she suddenly felt pain in her back the day before giving birth and headed to the hospital at dawn. “My back suddenly started hurting. But then suddenly it stopped hurting again,” she said. “I thought it might be false labor, but starting at midnight, I’d feel fine for 20 minutes and be in pain for one minute, then feel fine for 30 minutes and be in pain for one minute.”

By 5 a.m., the pain had grown stronger. Kim Seung-hye recalled, “Around 5 a.m., I found myself clutching one side of my face. When I went to the bathroom, there was a little blood.” She added, “I called the hospital, and they told me to come in.”

After she arrived at the hospital, things progressed rapidly. Kim Seung-hye said, “They examined me when I got there, and my cervix was already 4 cm dilated. The nurses also said, ‘How did you manage to endure it with your cervix 4 cm dilated?’”

Kim Seung-hye then received an epidural and began preparing for labor in earnest. Not long afterward, she was holding her daughter in her arms. Kim Seung-hye shed tears right after giving birth, and Kim Hae-jun tenderly looked after his wife, who had been through so much, telling her, “You’ve been through so much.” When the medical staff said, “Your husband will have to carry you around on his back,” Kim Hae-jun replied, “I really should.”

Her husband Kim Hae-jun’s schedule was also a factor in the delivery. Kim Seung-hye said, “My husband thought the baby would be born next week, so he scheduled things for this week, but then I suddenly ended up giving birth.” She added, “He had a commitment at 9, so I’d given up, thinking, ‘He might have to leave without seeing the baby.’”

She continued, “But the doctor told us, ‘It looks like you’ll have plenty of time to see the baby before 9.’” She said they then told her, “Let’s try pushing a few times,” and after she pushed, “our Dungi came into the world before 9.” She laughed as she recalled it.

Kim Seung-hye said, “My husband got to meet the baby, cut the umbilical cord, and do kangaroo care before going to his commitment. It was all so, so moving.” She added, “I even thought our Dungi was already such a good daughter.” She said she wondered how her daughter could understand her mother’s feelings so perfectly, expressing her tender affection for her.

Kim Hae-jun and Kim Seung-hye married in October 2024 after dating for about a year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.