Seo In-young: Just How Daring Was It? “KBS Banned the Outfit” Over “Pubic-Bone-Baring Fashion”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young, formerly of the group Jewelry, revealed how she was once unable to appear on KBS music shows because of a daring stage outfit.

A photo of Seo In-young from the past appeared on the second episode of the E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Old-Timer,” which aired on the 8th.

When a large photo of herself appeared on the monitor right from the opening, Seo In-young reacted, “What’s that now? I hate this monitor,” and “Why have they put up another huge photo of me from the past?”

Recalling the moment as she described the photo, she said, “I was in my early 20s. It was at some club. It was an event where we invited reporters and introduced our first album.”

When Mimiminu called the outfit “hipbone-baring fashion,” Seo In-young shared the behind-the-scenes story of how the outfit had kept her off the air.

Seo In-young explained, “KBS banned that outfit. I couldn’t appear on music shows. They said, ‘That outfit isn’t allowed.’”

She added, “It was the outfit that got banned,” emphasizing that the outfit itself was what had caused the problem at the time.

Seo In-young, who had bristled at the appearance of her old photos, drew attention by personally sharing the behind-the-scenes story of her daring fashion.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.