Do Kyung-wan on why he married Jang Yoon-jung so quickly amid her birth mother's 1 billion won debt: “She seemed to need protection” (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan opened up about what was going through his mind when he decided to marry his wife, Jang Yoon-jung, after a brief courtship.

On the 8th, Do Kyung-wan returned to the KBS 2TV variety show Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant (hereafter, Fun-Staurant) for the first time in five years and eight months since announcing he was going freelance.

That day, Jang Yoon-jung looked back on the time she married Do Kyung-wan and spoke about how brief their courtship had been.

“We dated for a very short time. We kept our relationship secret, and got married when I was 34 and my husband was 32,” Jang Yoon-jung said. The couple drew considerable attention when they announced their marriage after dating for about four months.

Looking back on her circumstances at the time, Jang Yoon-jung opened up: “He must have felt sorry for me at first. I was going through a really difficult time.”

At the time, Jang Yoon-jung was going through a difficult period because of family problems. In addition to her biological mother's 1 billion won debt, conflicts within the family continued, and several issues piled up at once, including her father battling a cerebral infarction and her parents' divorce proceedings. But Do Kyung-wan reportedly comforted her in response, saying, “Why would that be a problem for me?”

Do Kyung-wan said that, in fact, watching Jang Yoon-jung go through all that stirred unusual feelings in him.

“I felt that was her SOS signal,” he said. He went on to explain what Jang Yoon-jung was going through at the time: “It’s not as if she had no friends around her, but she told me, someone she hadn’t known for very long. I thought, ‘This person needs protection right now.’”

Even during their brief courtship, seeing Jang Yoon-jung's difficulties up close strengthened his resolve to stay by her side. The two quickly opened up to each other, and their secret relationship eventually led to marriage.

Meanwhile, ahead of her wedding in 2013, Jang Yoon-jung was caught up in rumors of a rift with her biological mother. At the time, she revealed that her mother had squandered all the money she had earned over 10 years, leaving her with 1 billion won in debt. Her biological mother later filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the money Jang Yoon-jung had earned, provoking public anger.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.