Kim Yoon-joo and Kwon Jeong-yeol: Why they have no children after 12 years of marriage — “I was afraid it might affect 10CM’s music”

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Kim Yoon-joo of Rooftop Moonlight candidly shared her thoughts on why she and her husband, 10CM’s Kwon Jeong-yeol, have not had children even after 12 years of marriage.

On the 8th, Kim Ho-young, Bae Yoon-jung, Kim Yoon-joo and Yozoh discussed the topic “Is marriage and childbirth a must or a choice?” on KakaoBank’s YouTube channel, Donkitaka.

That day, Kim Yoon-joo said, “I dated 10CM’s Kwon Jeong-yeol for about two years and got married in 2014.”

She said, “I guess it happened naturally because I got married at 31,” adding, “I can see what people mean when they say, ‘Get married when you don’t know too much.’” She continued, “There were so many similarities between my family and my in-laws’ family. I think it was really good for me that we were alike in those ways,” then laughed and said, “I honestly can’t remember what prompted it, but somehow I got married.”

She also shared her thoughts about having children after marriage. Kim Yoon-joo said, “I don’t think we ever really thought through either the idea that we should have children or that we shouldn’t,” adding, “I got married at 31, and as I just went on living day by day, I ended up over 40, and this is how things turned out.” She explained, “I definitely did think that I should save up a certain amount of money.”

Kim Yoon-joo said that as she considered having children, she thought about her husband Kwon Jeong-yeol’s music career. She said, “It seemed like it might be awkward for my husband, more so than for me, to sing lyrics about love when he performed after getting married. It didn’t really matter to me, but I think it’s true that I didn’t want to have that kind of impact on his work.”

She added, “I think I had the thought, in my own way, that if, while he was working hard and doing well, they suddenly had a baby and his songs shifted from love stories to stories about life, that might not really suit 10CM.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.