Park Shin-hye heads to The Weeknd concert 16 days after giving birth to her second child... A ‘concert outing’ instead of a postpartum care center

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Park Shin-hye shared an update after visiting a concert venue just 16 days after welcoming her second daughter.

On the 8th, Park Shin-hye shared on social media that she had attended The Weeknd’s concert in Seoul that day.

Park Shin-hye, who gave birth to her second daughter on the 22nd of last month, went to the venue herself that day and enjoyed The Weeknd’s live performance. Her concert outing drew attention as it came less than a month after the birth of her second child.

Now a mother of two, Park Shin-hye appears to have taken a brief break during her postpartum recovery to enjoy a global pop star’s live performance and have a special moment of respite in her everyday life.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye is married to actor Choi Tae-joon, and they have a son together. Last month, they welcomed their second child, a daughter, becoming parents of two.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.