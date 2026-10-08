Haha on why he wears sunglasses on 'Running Man' and 'Hangout with Yoo': "I can't see well; I'm not trying to look cool"

[Sportschosun reporter So-hee Kim] TV personality Haha candidly opened up about his concerns over presbyopia and hair loss.

On the 8th, a video titled "Bright(?) Jiwon and Haha with his 'triggered' look in an endless sibling war | Jiwon, Class of 2026, Episode 27" was released on the YouTube channel "Jiwon, Class of 2026." Haha appeared as a guest and showed off his playful bickering chemistry with Ha Ji-won.

That day, Ha Ji-won asked Haha, "Why are you paying attention to your health? Was there something in particular that prompted it?" Haha replied, "Things I used to be able to do have started not working anymore," then began, "This is a real secret," piquing her curiosity.

Haha first opened up about the unusual reason he wears sunglasses while filming outdoor segments for variety shows. "I'm not trying to look cool. I can't see what's in front of me," he said, leaving Ha Ji-won startled.

"When the light shines, reflections make it hard to see. This is the first time I've revealed this," he said, adding, "I thought I shouldn't put it off any longer, so I went to an eyewear store, and they told me rather cautiously. It was presbyopia."

Then Haha suddenly coughed, took out some medicine, and revealed another health concern. When Ha Ji-won showed interest in what the medicine was, Haha said, "It's hair-loss medication. Let's shout, 'Health!'"—surprising her once again.

"I'm old and frail. I take hair-loss medication. My bangs are all gone," Haha said, candidly opening up about his own hair-loss concerns as well.

Haha, who has long been loved for his witty banter and uninhibited variety-show skills, candidly revealed that day everything from the discomfort caused by presbyopia to the fact that he takes hair-loss medication. He turned even his own concerns into lighthearted jokes while constantly bickering with Ha Ji-won and showing off their signature sibling chemistry, adding to the laughter.

Reporter So-hee Kim yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.