Lee Hye-young, 54, is such a hip grandma: “I dressed up to make a good impression—an over-the-top auntie-grandma look”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Lee Hye-young became an “auntie grandma” at 54. Caring for a newborn for the first time in her life, she spent a special day feeling both excited and nervous.

On the 8th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Hye-young Can’t Be Stopped” titled “Thirty Years Since I Last Held a Baby? Lee Hye-young’s First Meeting with Her Grandniece as an Auntie Grandma.”

That day, Lee Hye-young set out to meet the seven-month-old baby her niece had given birth to. “I’ve become an auntie grandma. I never thought the word ‘grandma’ would be attached to me in my life, but it’s been seven months since my older sister’s daughter had a baby. I came to see the baby,” she said.

But Lee Hye-young couldn’t hide her nerves ahead of her first time caring for a baby. “I haven’t had a baby, so I’m not very familiar with newborns. I’ve never played with or held a newborn. I’m nervous and don’t know what to do,” she admitted.

She also showed off how dressed up she was ahead of her first meeting with her grandniece. That day, Lee Hye-young paired a boldly patterned blouse with a long skirt, showing off her characteristically daring and sophisticated fashion sense. Joking about her outfit, she said, “I dressed up to look pretty and make a good impression. It’s an over-the-top look. It’s an over-the-top auntie-grandma look. Fashion is confidence.”

She added, “When I told the salon I was going to see a baby, they made me look pretty, like a newlywed bride.”

Her nerves soon gave way, and as soon as she met her grandniece, Lee Hye-young quickly switched into “auntie grandma” mode. She got to work caring for the seven-month-old, feeding her baby food and changing her clothes—awkwardly, but with great care.

In contrast to how nervous she had been at first, unsure what to do, she gradually grew more comfortable as she spent time with the baby, creating a heartwarming scene.

After caring for the baby, Lee Hye-young also left a warm video message for her grandniece. “I hope you grow up healthy, bright, and happy. If your mom makes you do nothing but study, your auntie grandma will take you and run away,” she said, drawing laughter.

The video drew an enthusiastic response when it was released. Fans admired Lee Hye-young’s appearance, commenting, “What a stylish auntie grandma,” “I’ve never seen such a hip grandma,” and “How can you be a grandma? You’re the hippest grandma in the world.”

Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried in 2011 to a financial entrepreneur and is building a happy family with her husband’s daughter, Seo-hyeon.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.