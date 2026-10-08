56-year-old Kim Hye-soo Stands Alongside 23-year-old ITZY Member Yuna; Wearing the Same Outfit Reveals the ‘Power of Self-Care’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kim Hye-soo and Yuna of the group ITZY showed off their distinct charms in the same outfit.

Episode 2 of E Channel’s variety show ‘Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,’ which aired on the 8th, featured Seo In-young, Mimi Minu and Pungja discussing the topic ‘Top 7: A Fuss If You Lose Weight, a Fuss If You Gain Weight.’

That day, Pungja brought up the two women’s fashion, saying, “I heard senior Kim Hye-soo wore the same outfit as Yuna from ITZY.” The show then displayed side-by-side photos of Kim Hye-soo and Yuna wearing the same outfit.

After seeing the photos, Seo In-young exclaimed, “Wow, so beautiful.” Mimi Minu also praised Kim Hye-soo’s consistent self-care, saying, “It’s really amazing that she keeps maintaining it.”

Kim Hye-soo, born in 1970, and Yuna, born in 2003, are 33 years apart. Their looks in the same outfit, each carrying it off in her own style, caught people’s attention.

Kim Hye-soo has often shared glimpses on social media of her routine of doing aquatic workouts. She drew interest by showing herself continuing with a variety of exercises, including aqua walking, aqua biking and counter-current swimming.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.