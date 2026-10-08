Han Groo’s extreme post-childbirth diet: “60→41 kg”—“I lost weight by not eating”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo revealed that after giving birth, she lost weight down to 41 kg without eating anything.

On the 8th, a video titled “The self-care fanatic Kang Ye-won approves of! Does Han Groo have flying yoga equipment at home?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Gwangyewon.”

Kang Ye-won, who visited Han Groo’s home in the video, said, “I came because I was curious about the secret to maintaining 47 kg even though she’s a big eater and a mother of two.”

Kang Ye-won was startled when she spotted the flying yoga equipment installed in Han Groo’s living room. Han Groo, who said she has a flying yoga certification, remarked, “We don’t stretch, so a lot of waste products build up,” and demonstrated moves that were more like acrobatics than exercise.

Kang Ye-won then marveled at Han Groo’s butt and asked, “Did you get something injected into your butt?” making everyone laugh.

Han Groo named acupressure as another part of her self-care routine. “After I had a baby, I wanted to loosen up my body. I felt like swelling kept building up, so I wanted to keep loosening it up,” she said, thoroughly working on her armpits and other areas with a mini foam roller. Kang Ye-won continued to marvel, saying, “A home workout anyone can easily follow,” and, “She’s a mother of two. Did you see her butt earlier? I’m so envious.”

“I’m an extreme type. I didn’t have time to lose weight after giving birth,” Han Groo said. “I stayed at 60 kg the whole time. When you’re working as an actress, taking care of yourself is just part of the job, isn’t it?” She added, “For the first time, I didn’t think, ‘I need to lose weight.’ I just ate, slept, and looked after the baby every day, but whenever I met the older actresses around me who were still working, it really brought me back to reality.”

She said that made her think, “Why am I living without taking care of myself?” and explained that this was what prompted her to start dieting in earnest.

Han Groo surprised everyone when she said, “So I lost weight down to 41 kg.” She added, “When I lost weight by not eating, my body felt like it had no firmness,” and said, “From then on, I started seriously managing my exercise and diet as well.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.