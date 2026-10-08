Lee Jung-hyun, owner of a 19.4-billion-won building, confidently declares: “I earn more than my doctor husband” (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Jung-hyun amused viewers by revealing that she earns more than her doctor husband.

On the episode of KBS2’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”) that aired on the 8th, Lee Jung-hyun was shown preparing a special dish for her husband that could be made quickly.

That day, Lee Jung-hyun set out to make “thinly sliced pork belly gamjatang,” a dish she could finish in just 10 minutes for her husband. Instead of pork backbones, the key ingredient in gamjatang, she used thinly sliced pork belly, dramatically reducing the cooking time. Her recipe, which was simple yet preserved the dish’s flavor, caught viewers’ attention.

But her husband’s reaction to the finished gamjatang was not what she expected. As soon as he saw the dish, Lee Jung-hyun’s husband grumbled, “What kind of gamjatang is this?” and “Why can’t I see any pork backbones?” His bluntly voicing his opinion even though his wife had lovingly made the dish for him drew laughs.

Watching this, Do Kyung-wan seemed puzzled by the husband’s confident attitude and asked, “Does her husband earn a lot?” He wondered at the way the husband openly voiced his dissatisfaction without holding back, even when faced with food his wife had made herself.

Lee Jung-hyun then replied confidently, without the slightest hesitation, “No. I earn it all,” prompting laughter.

Do Kyung-wan also looked surprised by Lee Jung-hyun’s unexpected, candid answer. He immediately said, “That’s very brave of you,” admiring how Lee Jung-hyun’s husband bluntly voiced his opinion about food his wife had made, which brought more laughter.

Lee Jung-hyun married a doctor three years younger than her in 2019, and they have two daughters. In 2023, she reportedly purchased a building in Guwol-dong, Namdong-gu, Incheon, for 19.4 billion won to help her husband open his clinic.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.