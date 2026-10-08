Park Ha-sun ran away to her parents’ home after fights with husband Ryu Soo-young: “They told me to stop coming, so I came to my senses” (“Divorce Deliberation Camp”)

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Actress Park Ha-sun revealed that early in her marriage, she often ran away to her parents’ home after fights with Ryu Soo-young.

An investigation into the household of the “Fair Couple,” the second couple in season 25, was featured on JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” which aired on the 8th.

That day, the husband in the “Fair Couple” pointed to his wife’s habit of leaving the house whenever they had a marital argument as one of her problems.

Watching this, Park Ha-sun brought up her own experience, saying, “I think if you keep leaving, it becomes a habit.” She said, “I used to do that a lot, too,” and revealed that early in her marriage, she would go to her parents’ home after fights with her husband. She continued, “Then my parents told me to stop coming over. That’s when I came to my senses.”

Park Ha-sun said, “In any case, when you decide to work things out at home, other solutions come up,” adding, “If you keep doing that, it’s so easy to just grow apart.” She continued, “If this goes on, it feels like we’ll end up getting divorced. That’s not okay. It becomes a habit,” and firmly advised, “If you’re going to live together, you can’t do this. You have to change.”

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and they have one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.