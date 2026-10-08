Go Jun-hee goes head-to-toe in Chanel even outside her home... fashionista-level style

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Go Jun-hee drew laughs by showing off her distinctive fashion pride, choosing an outfit from luxury brand C even for an outing right outside her home.

A video titled “First-ever reveal of the restaurant the family has frequented for 10 years, known only to Seongsu-dong residents” was posted on the YouTube channel “Go Jun-hee GO” on the 8th.

That day, Go Jun-hee and her father visited a true family favorite where they had been regulars for 10 years.

Her father drew laughs, saying, “My daughter hadn’t invited me for a while, so I couldn’t even appear on YouTube. I kept wondering when she’d invite me—would it be now or later?” He added, “She said she’d cut me if she wasn’t happy with me.”

Go Jun-hee’s fashion also caught people’s attention amid the cheerful mood between father and daughter. The production crew laughed when she showed up dressed in a flashy outfit, even though they were filming right outside her home.

When the production crew asked, “Why are you wearing something sparkly today?”, Go Jun-hee replied, “I wanted to wear something from luxury brand C today, even though I’m just stepping outside my home,” drawing laughs.

In particular, when the production crew described her outfit as “sparkly,” Go Jun-hee immediately corrected them, showing her pride in her fashion. She emphasized, “Rather than calling it sparkly, this is vintage from luxury brand C. I’d like you to say it’s luxury brand C,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.