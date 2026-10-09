Jang Yoon-jung’s mother-in-law upset with Do Kyung-wan, who only does housework, asks that her son be kept from cooking school (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Jang Yoon-jung candidly shared her mother-in-law’s reaction when her husband, Do Kyung-wan, left his job.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” aired on the 8th featured Do Kyung-wan’s return to the program for the first time in five years and eight months since declaring himself a freelancer. He also opened up about his family’s reaction to his resignation and how he felt at the time.

That day, Do Kyung-wan prepared three low-sugar dishes for his wife, Jang Yoon-jung. After tasting the food he had carefully prepared, Jang repeatedly exclaimed, “It’s so delicious.”

Jang Yoon-jung praised Do Kyung-wan for making an effort for her, even learning to cook after they married. “As you get older, don’t you tend to think more about using what you already have than trying to learn something new?” she said, commending her husband for even attending cooking school.

But her mother-in-law apparently had a very different reaction to Do Kyung-wan attending cooking school. Jang said, “My mother-in-law asked if I couldn’t stop him from going to cooking school,” adding, “I think she was upset that her son was learning to cook.”

Do Kyung-wan explained, “That’s because I wasn’t working at a company and had a lot of free time.”

After leaving KBS and becoming a freelance broadcaster, Do Kyung-wan spent five years and eight months in that role. He explained why he chose to leave, saying, “I worked there for exactly 12 years, and I was looking for a better option.”

But the period immediately after he resigned was not entirely happy. Looking back on that time, Do Kyung-wan candidly admitted, “I was depressed, and my self-esteem took a hit. Looking back, I sometimes regretted it.”

Even so, he didn’t waste his time without work. “Since I didn’t have work on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, I took Yeon-woo camping,” Do Kyung-wan said, adding that he had also actively participated in raising and educating their two children.

Jang Yoon-jung knew better than anyone what her husband had been through during that time. Looking back on the period after Do Kyung-wan left his job, she comforted him with warm words.

“Your self-esteem may have taken a hit, and you must have had things you wanted to do, but you didn’t just sit around doing nothing while you were out of work, did you? You did something incredibly meaningful. You looked after the kids, didn’t you?” Jang said.

She went on to praise her husband: “Don’t we always say, ‘Let’s each do what we’re good at’? You’ve also told me, ‘The only family members who aren’t related by blood are a married couple,’ haven’t you? We’re an amazing team.”

At the same time, Jang Yoon-jung expressed that she felt sorry for her husband. “Sometimes I feel a pang of sympathy for him. He’s good at everything and a wonderful man, but I feel like being with me has made him stand behind someone else’s name,” she said. “He has tremendous self-esteem, and I wonder how hard it must be to live while pretending otherwise.”

While respecting her husband’s choice, Jang feels saddened by the thought that, because of her fame, Do Kyung-wan sometimes has to put up with being called “Jang Yoon-jung’s husband” rather than by his own name. She said that sharing the things they each do well is how they make their marriage work, expressing her deep trust and affection for Do Kyung-wan.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.