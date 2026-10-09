Heo Kyung-hwan Made 30 Billion Won from Chicken Breast—But It Turns Out He Doesn’t Own a Home: “It’s a Shame I’m Renting a Place with a Han River View”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan expressed regret about not owning a home.

On the 8th, a video titled “45-year-old Heo Kyung-hwan at the Peak of His Looks Reveals His Self-Care Routine for the First Time, Including Dermatological Procedures” was released on the YouTube channel “Heo Kyung-hwan.”

The video opened with Heo Kyung-hwan turning on his camera to film himself on the balcony of his home. As he looked out at the view, he suddenly shared his honest feelings, saying, “It’s a shame I’m renting.”

Looking out at the Han River view, he added, “It’s quite a shame that this isn’t my own home.” He then quickly changed the subject, saying, “I’ll stop talking about real estate,” prompting laughter.

There was a reason behind Heo Kyung-hwan’s sudden lament about renting. In July, he had visited real estate properties in Hannam-dong on the same channel and recalled selling a home he once owned.

At the time, Heo Kyung-hwan recalled, “About 10 years ago, I had an apartment in the L complex near Gangnam-gu Office Station. Then, about three years later, I suddenly wanted a view of the Han River, so I moved here.”

He continued, “I lived there for about eight years. Three years ago, I sold it. I should have bought a home and moved in, but instead I moved into this place on a jeonse lease.”

He particularly struggled to hide his regret that the apartment’s price had risen sharply since he sold it. Heo Kyung-hwan revealed his sense of dismay, saying, “I really messed up. That place has gone up by about 500 to 600 million won.”

He went on to say, “I should have had a home of my own, but I don’t know why I did that,” and repeatedly regretted his decision, saying, “I’m so angry. Why didn’t I buy this place?”—prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan, who joined the ranks of celebrity CEOs through his chicken breast business, did not have an entirely smooth ride after launching it in 2010; he was even defrauded by a business partner. Nevertheless, the company generated 60 billion won in revenue and established itself as a well-known brand.

Later, in 2022, Heo Kyung-hwan purchased a newly built building in Suwon for 8 billion won in joint ownership with an acquaintance, and completed the final payment in October that year. He also sold Heodak to Fresh Easy in 2022, in a deal reportedly worth at least 100 billion won. He is said to have received a stake valued at around 30 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.