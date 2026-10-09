Kim Ji-won Says Yoon Myung Joo and Hong Hae-in Aren’t the Characters Most Like Her: “The Character Who Resembles Me? Yeom Mi-jeong from My Liberation Notes”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Ji-won named Yeom Mi-jeong from My Liberation Notes as the character most like herself.

On the 8th, a video titled “I Relate to Kim Ji-won of Queen of Tears So Much It Makes Me Cry” was released on the YouTube channel Yoo Byung-jae. Kim Ji-won, the lead actress in SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, appeared in the video, listening to subscribers’ stories and taking part in a “time to empathize with you no matter what.”

Before introducing the stories in earnest, Yoo Byung-jae asked Kim Ji-won which character from the works she had appeared in so far had most closely resembled her.

When Yoo Byung-jae asked, “I was just wondering: Of all the projects you’ve done so far, which role was most like you?”, Kim Ji-won mentioned Yeom Mi-jeong from My Liberation Notes.

Kim Ji-won said, “If I had to pick the one most like me, it would be Yeom Mi-jeong from My Liberation Notes. I think she’s probably the closest to me.”

Yeom Mi-jeong is a character who feels listless amid the repetition of everyday life, yet dreams of breaking free from her circumstances and making a fresh start. Kim Ji-won seems to have seen something of herself in Yeom Mi-jeong’s calm demeanor and the deep emotions she holds inside.

Kim Ji-won also expressed a special affection for My Liberation Notes. “When I was reading the scripts, I almost didn’t want to turn the pages because each one was so precious,” she said, conveying her deep affection for the series and its characters.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won has shown her broad acting range in a variety of works, including the villain Yoo Rachel in The Heirs, Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo in Descendants of the Sun, Choi Ae-ra in Fight for My Way, Yeom Mi-jeong in My Liberation Notes, and Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears, which recorded the highest viewership ratings.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.