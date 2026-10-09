Lee Seung-gi remains close with '2 Days & 1 Night' PD Na Young-seok: "There's no reason not to get along"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Seung-gi revealed that he remains close with PD Na Young-seok, with whom he worked on '2 Days & 1 Night.'

On the 8th, a video titled 'Surprise Live Broadcast in a High School Classroom (ft. Lee Seung-gi)' was released on the YouTube channel Green Umbrella.

In the video, Lee Seung-gi made a surprise visit to his alma mater, Sangye High School, and shared various stories about his school days and career in entertainment while chatting with the younger students.

Recalling his debut song 'Because You're My Woman,' Lee Seung-gi gave the younger students a sense of the generational gap between them. He said, "I was in my third year of high school. I debuted when I was your age."

He then laughed as he recalled that time: "I made my entrance singing 'Because You're My Woman.' Back then, people were calling me the 'nation's little brother' and all that, and I appeared, so to speak, like a comet. It's embarrassing to say it myself."

Lee Seung-gi also mentioned the variety show '2 Days & 1 Night,' which made his name widely known to the public. He explained, "It was a show that made the name 'Lee Seung-gi' known to more people nationwide."

He then asked the younger students, "Are there still people who watch this? Is it worth watching? Is it fun?" The students replied, "I watch it every time I eat," and "It's so much fun," showing that the show remains popular.

One student in particular asked Lee Seung-gi, "Are you still close with PD Na Young-seok, who worked with you on '2 Days & 1 Night'?"

Lee Seung-gi showed how close they are by familiarly referring to PD Na Young-seok as "Young-seok hyung?" He replied, "We're still close. There's no reason we wouldn't get along. There's no reason I wouldn't be on good terms with Young-seok."

It drew attention when he revealed that, despite the years that have passed, his relationship with PD Na Young-seok, whom he met through '2 Days & 1 Night,' is still going strong.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.