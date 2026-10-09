Lee Ji-hye Treats Family to Luxury Cruise, Gets ‘Laundry’ as a Gift... ‘I Was Sulking, but Got Over It on My Own’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye, who footed the bill for her family’s cruise trip to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, expressed disappointment over her husband’s anniversary gift.

On the 8th, a video titled “Lee Ji-hye on Asia’s First Disney Cruise! An Honest, Unfiltered Review of 4 Nights and 5 Days (Foreigners Fighting, Tips Galore)” was released on the YouTube channel “Unpleasantly Nosy Sister.”

In the video, Lee Ji-hye set off on a Disney cruise departing from Singapore with her husband, Moon Jaewan, and their two daughters. The day after they arrived on the cruise was the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

While the family waited for a show at a restaurant on their anniversary, Moon Jaewan joined them later and gave a thumbs-up, saying, “I got a lot of laundry done before coming. Mission accomplished.”

Lee Ji-hye said, “We’re on this cruise trip because it’s our wedding anniversary today, but my anniversary present was that you did the laundry for me.” Moon Jaewan chimed in, “Doing the laundry was the wedding anniversary present.”

Lee Ji-hye revealed their plans for their next anniversary trip, saying, “I treated us to a cruise for our ninth anniversary, but my husband said we should go somewhere for our 10th-anniversary gift.” Moon Jaewan explained, “I originally suggested going to Mauritius, where we went on our honeymoon. We could take the kids again.”

However, traveling with their two daughters was far from relaxing. Lee Ji-hye said, “Now that I’ve done this for our ninth anniversary, I realize that this isn’t exactly a vacation,” but added, “Even though it’s hard, I think I’m happy because we’re together as a family.”

That day, the couple received a cake and a congratulatory song prepared by the staff. They stood up amid applause from nearby passengers and celebrated their anniversary with a kiss after people called out for them to kiss.

The next day, Lee Ji-hye also made a reservation herself at a Japanese restaurant that required an additional charge. “Wasn’t yesterday our wedding anniversary? Somehow, it didn’t feel like enough,” she said with a laugh. “I made another reservation and said, ‘It’s my wedding anniversary, so celebrate me again.’”

On the last day of the trip, she also shared her honest feelings about the gift. Lee Ji-hye confessed, “I was a little sulky because he didn’t get me a present, but I got over it on my own.”

Moon Jaewan explained, “Let’s do it on our 10th anniversary,” adding, “I actually walked around here earlier. I thought about buying my wife a present.” Lee Ji-hye replied, “You can buy me one when we get back to Seoul,” drawing more laughs.

Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and has two daughters.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.