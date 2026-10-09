Shindong reveals his paternal grandmother was a shaman... “I have spiritual powers too; feels like someone is holding me back”

[Kim Jun-seok, reporter for Sportschosun] Shindong of the group Super Junior reveals that his paternal grandmother was a shaman and confesses that he, too, has spiritual powers.

On the variety show Matgyeoman Jusipshot, airing on ENA on the evening of the 9th, Shindong and the cast share stories involving shamanic beliefs and saju fortune-telling.

That day, Boom and Kwak Beom form the “Dad Crew,” while Shindong and Yang Se-hyung form “Team AI,” and the two teams compete to make promotional videos. They visit a gopchang restaurant in Seoul’s Sindang Jungang Market and compete to be selected by the owner with videos showcasing the restaurant’s appeal.

The place name “Sindang” sparks a conversation about shamanism. Shindong reveals that his paternal grandmother was a shaman and goes on to say, “I have a little spiritual power too,” surprising the cast.

He also mentions the energy he feels in Sindang, saying, “It feels like someone is holding me back,” drawing attention.

Kwak Beom also shares his experience of having his saju read. After being told during a reading in the past that he had “ridden a major fortune cycle,” he says everything he did went well. He jokes, “I don’t get my saju read anymore, so that one may end up being the last reading of my life.”

Meanwhile, Shindong also opened up about his family history on Disney+’s variety show Battle of Fates 49 last February. At the time, he revealed that he had cut ties with his parents and said that, although he had given them money, there had been times when money was lost to scams or investments.

Matgyeoman Jusipshot, featuring Shindong, airs at 9:20 p.m. on the 9th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.