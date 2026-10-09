Bae Yoon-jung Was Asked How Long She’d Been Married—“Including My Previous Marriage?”

[Kim Jun-seok, a reporter for Sportschosun] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung brought laughs with her unfiltered wit, openly bringing up her divorce and remarriage when asked how many years she had been married.

On the 8th, a video titled “Marriage and Having Children: A Must or a Choice? | Donkitaka” was released on the YouTube channel KakaoBank. Bae Yoon-jung, Kim Yoon-ju of Rooftop Moonlight, and Yozoh appeared in the video and talked with Kim Ho-young about marriage and having children.

That day, Kim Ho-young asked Bae Yoon-jung, “How many years have you been married?” Bae asked whether he meant including the time she had been married before or only her current marriage, turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

When Kim Ho-young clarified, “As of now—the current score,” Bae Yoon-jung replied, “I’m in my seventh year.” Even in response to an ordinary question about how long she had been married, she cheerfully fired back, openly sharing her experience.

Bae Yoon-jung also spoke candidly about what led her to decide to marry again.

Having already gone through the pain of a divorce, she had wondered whether she should marry again. But she said she was won over by a husband who adored and praised her and by the loving atmosphere in his family.

She said that, looking at her father-in-law, she had thought her husband would grow to be similar one day. “But after we got married, I realized he takes after his mother,” she added, bringing another round of laughter. She also said her mother-in-law was a good person and that they were living happily together.

She confessed, however, that early in the relationship she was afraid of what people around her would think.

Bae Yoon-jung recalled that she met him in secret because she worried people would say, “She hasn’t been divorced that long, and she’s dating again already.” Her now-husband, who was her boyfriend at the time, expressed his hurt, saying, “I feel like I’m invisible.”

Later, Bae Yoon-jung appeared on Radio Star and revealed herself that she had a boyfriend.

She looked back on that time, saying, “Why did I hide it so much? It wasn’t such a big deal.”

There was also opposition from people around her to the remarriage. Bae Yoon-jung explained that people close to her tried to talk her out of marrying him, citing their age difference and her then-husband’s financial circumstances, among other reasons. Her family, however, supported her choice, telling her to marry if that was what she wanted.

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon-jung said that day that she viewed marriage as “a choice.” Drawing on her own experience, she said she felt that a child helps keep a couple together, and offered the view that if someone has no plans to have children, continuing to date instead of getting married is also an option.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.