“We did everything in the car”: Park Mi-sun recalls dates by the Han River with husband Lee Bong-won

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Park Mi-sun reminisced about dating her husband, Lee Bong-won, and showed off her uninhibited wit.

On the 8th, a video titled “How Do Young People Hang Out These Days..? Park Mi-sun’s MZ Experience on Seosulla-gil” was released on the YouTube channel Misun Impossible.

That day, Park Mi-sun visited Seosulla-gil in Seoul with the young production crew, experiencing how the younger generation spends its outings by browsing accessory shops and taking photos.

As she chatted over tacos outdoors, Park Mi-sun recalled that when she was in her twenties, “Whenever I went out for fun, it was almost always Myeongdong.”

When the production crew asked whether she also often went to Myeongdong on dates with her husband, she shared a specific memory.

“After an article came out about us dating, the two of us went straight to Myeongdong and had galbi,” Park Mi-sun said, adding that they often went there even back then.

She then joked, “We went for drives around Namsan a lot, and at the Han River, we mostly did everything in the car.” It was a candid remark that came as she talked about the places she enjoyed going on dates with her husband.

Park Mi-sun immediately asked the production crew, “Where do young people go on dates these days?” showing an interest in the younger generation’s dating culture as well.

Later, sitting at an outdoor table, she looked back on a youth spent busy with work and marriage. “I started working so early and had so much work,” she said, adding, “I think I spent most of my time in Yeouido.”

Park Mi-sun said that her daily life, from recording to meals, revolved around the broadcasting station. “I didn’t really get to enjoy myself like that. I started working early and got married young,” she recalled.

Asked what she would want to do if she could go back to her twenties, she immediately answered, “Date.” She added, “I want to date about 100 people like crazy,” and “I’ve only ever dated twice,” drawing laughter.

Looking at the photos she had taken that day, Park Mi-sun said, “Should I give one to my husband? I should tell him to keep it in his wallet.” She then added, “Honey, do you think you’ll actually carry it around?” playfully bringing up her husband.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.