Noh Sa-yeon reports indigestion after taking Mounjaro: “I felt queasy, but ate my way through it”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Noh Sa-yeon revealed that she had tried the obesity treatment Mounjaro but felt no significant effects.

On the 8th, a video titled “So, Here’s a Special Lecture with Noh Sa-yeon, Who Got Pregnant at 38, and Gureum Pharmacist, Who Is Preparing for Pregnancy” was released on the YouTube channel “Noh Sa-yeon at 35.” Noh Sa-yeon, broadcaster Yoo Byung-gwon, and YouTuber Gureum Pharmacist appeared in the video and discussed a range of topics, including health and pregnancy.

That day, Noh Sa-yeon asked Gureum Pharmacist, who is a pharmacist, about obesity treatments that have been drawing considerable interest recently. “What I’m most curious about is Mounjaro and Wegovy,” she said, opening up about her concerns over her weight.

“I’ve never been in the 50-kilogram range. I must have passed through it in my sleep,” Noh Sa-yeon joked, drawing laughs.

When Gureum Pharmacist said, “A lot of people are getting it these days,” Noh Sa-yeon cautiously shared her own experience. “I’m telling you this in confidence, but I’ve had two Mounjaro shots too. I beat it,” she said, laughing. “Doesn’t it seem like I never even took Mounjaro?”

But she said she hadn’t noticed much of a change in practice. When Yoo Byung-gwon asked, “Didn’t you eat bread here?”, Noh Sa-yeon admitted, “I can still eat bread. They say it reduces your appetite or something, but I didn’t feel that at all. Nothing changed.”

Gureum Pharmacist then talked about how to increase the dose, and Noh Sa-yeon added her own experience.

“The low dose didn’t affect me at all. Even my doctor said, ‘That’s strange,’ and told me to increase the dose. So I bought the second-level dose, but that day my stomach felt a little queasy,” Noh Sa-yeon recalled.

She continued, “It felt like when I was pregnant. My stomach felt strange, so I said, ‘Let’s eat quickly.’ I have to eat when I’m not feeling well,” she added, drawing laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.