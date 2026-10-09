Pungja, who lost 37 kg, even went without water for two days... “I’ve been at a plateau for four months; nothing I do makes me lose weight”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Pungja, who has lost 37 kg, spoke about hitting a plateau and lamented, “I even tried not drinking water for two days, but I still didn’t lose weight.”

In the second episode of E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 8th, the guests discussed dieting, with Pungja appearing as a guest.

Pungja drew attention that day by appearing with a dramatically changed look and saying, “I’ve lost 36 kg.” Asked how much weight she had lost so far, she said, “Exactly 37 kg as of today.”

Pungja said, “I’ve been going through a plateau for the past four months,” and lamented, “Nothing I do makes me lose weight. I even tried not drinking water for two days, but I still didn’t lose weight.” She said, “When you hit a plateau, you just have to leave things as they are. But you mustn’t give up then.”

Pungja said, “You have to exercise. I’ve been boxing lately—kickboxing, to be exact,” then laughed and added, “At our gym, when they hear a thwack-thwack sound, they say, ‘Pungja’s here.’”

Seo In-young agreed with Pungja, saying, “The older girls always used to say, ‘You absolutely have to exercise; otherwise, it won’t work.’” She added, “I used to think, ‘Don’t lie. If you don’t eat, you’ll lose weight,’” sharing what she had thought about dieting in the past.

Pungja also mentioned the so-called “foodie” trio of best friends she forms with Shin Giru and Hong Yoon-hwa. Asked whether the three’s relationship had changed since she started dieting, Pungja drew laughs by saying, “We’re really close, but they show quite a bit of disappointment in me.” She then shared an anecdote about a phone call with Shin Giru. “We talked on the phone yesterday too, and she said, ‘Let’s see how well you do,’” Pungja said, jokingly drawing more laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.