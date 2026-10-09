Seo In-young, 156 cm tall, slimmed down to 38 kg... “Rumors of health problems swirled”

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Singer Seo In-young said she had once “lost weight to as little as 38 kg,” sharing the reaction at the time.

The second episode of E Channel’s variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” which aired on the 8th, featured a discussion about dieting.

“It was really hard. Dieting is a huge lifelong challenge,” Seo In-young said that day.

When discussion turned to how “skinny to the bone”—a term for an excessively thin body—has recently emerged as an aspirational beauty ideal among younger generations, Seo In-young shared her own experience. The benchmark for being “skinny to the bone” is reportedly a height-minus-weight figure of 120 or higher.

“I don’t think this is okay,” Seo In-young said. “I’m 156 cm tall, and to be skinny to the bone, I’d have to weigh 36 kg.” She added, “I’ve gotten down to 38 kg,” and recalled the public’s reaction to her excessively thin appearance at the time: “It became a big story. Articles came out with strange headlines like ‘Seo In-young’s Sunken Cheeks: Her Latest Look.’”

Footage of Seo In-young from when she weighed considerably more was shown, drawing laughs. “I was that heavy?” she said, then laughed: “I didn’t know there were so many delicious things in the world.”

The photo shown next was from when she went live for the first time in a while, after ending her hiatus from activities in 2025. “I had no idea it would be seen by everyone. I went live to see how people were doing, but I looked so much like a pig,” Seo In-young said. “I heard people usually turn on the lights and adjust the angle carefully when they film. I just filmed from below,” she explained.

Seo In-young confessed, “I said, ‘What’s the big deal?’ But when articles came out calling me ‘Seo In-young the Pig,’ I became self-conscious.” She went on to speak candidly about the period when she gained a lot of weight: “While going through my divorce, I’d drink soju, eat stir-fried blood sausage and intestines, and go straight to sleep. When I woke up, I’d drink soju again. My stomach would burn, so I’d eat something else, then go back to sleep. It was an endless cycle.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.