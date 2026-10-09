Hong Jin-kyung called out for laughing at her father’s funeral... “I must look immoral”

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung shared an anecdote from her father’s funeral and reflected on society’s gaze.

On the 8th, a video titled “A life mentor’s hard-hitting advice that made Hong Jin-kyung look back on her 33 years in show business” was posted on the YouTube channel Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung.

That day, while talking with writer Park Woong-hyun about Albert Camus’s The Stranger, Hong Jin-kyung shared, “I think I first read this book when I was a teenager. It must have been a time when I was feeling a lot of frustration as I started working in broadcasting. I felt a sense of liberation reading it then.”

She added, “Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about The Stranger, perhaps because I’ve been feeling frustrated with life.” Park Woong-hyun said, “The protagonist has his own ideas about society’s gaze and isn’t swayed by it,” adding, “Seeing someone who keeps a certain distance from the gaze of others must have comforted Jin-kyung.”

Hong Jin-kyung recalled an experience of her own in this connection. “My father passed away in 2009, and at the funeral I welcomed my friends and talked with them while smiling,” she recalled. “When friends came, I couldn’t keep crying, could I? I said things like, ‘Hey, how have you been? It’s been a while.’”

She continued, “An older relative said something to me about acting that way,” and said, “I thought a lot about The Stranger then. I thought, ‘I must look immoral.’” She went on to recall that, at the time, her feelings were judged solely by her outward behavior, adding, “It’s not that I wasn’t sad.”

Hong Jin-kyung said, “It made me realize that we have to do a bit of acting as we go about our lives in society.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.