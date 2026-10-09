Lee Hyun-yi achieves her “177 cm, 54 kg” ultra-slim look and looks better than ever: “I’m going crazy because I’m so hungry”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Lee Hyun-yi lost 3 kg from 57 kg, achieving her goal of an ultra-slim look for a photo shoot.

On the 8th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Han Hye Jin,” introduced as “A day on set with fashion models with a combined 120 years of experience.”

That day, Han Hye-jin, Lee Hyun-yi, Song Hae-na and others began a profile photo shoot to mark a fresh start after recently signing exclusive contracts with a new agency.

Lee Hyun-yi arrived at the studio after finishing her earlier schedule and said she had dieted for the profile shoot. Her remark, “I’ve lost 3 kg,” caught people’s attention.

Lee Hyun-yi said, “I’m so hungry, I feel like I’m going to go crazy,” but added, “I’ll eat after we take the first shot,” showing her professionalism.

The full-scale shoot then began, and Han Hye-jin watched Lee Hyun-yi pose. Han teased her, saying, “You lost 3 kg and still lost at soccer? You lost because you were dieting. If it were me, I’d have won at soccer without losing weight,” drawing laughs. Lee put the joking aside and got down to the shoot in earnest, prompting Han to exclaim, “Hyun-yi, you look so beautiful.”

After the shoot, the models ate together. Lee Hyun-yi drew attention by tucking into a feast, as if making up for the hunger she had been holding back.

Han Hye-jin said, “I’ve figured out why Lee Hyun-yi doesn’t gain weight. At home, there’s so much to do. I have too much free time, so I keep eating whenever I have time to spare.” She continued, “But when Hyun-yi gets home, she has no time to eat because she’s busy taking care of the kids,” explaining, “That’s why she makes sure to eat well while she’s at the shoot.”

Lee Hyun-yi had previously said on her YouTube channel on the 3rd that she had started dieting ahead of a shoot.

At the time, Lee Hyun-yi candidly said, “I’m dieting. I’m trying to get really, really thin before the shoot.” She added, “When I started dieting, I was 177 cm tall and weighed 57 kg. I don’t think I can get down to 52 kg. My goal is 54 kg. When I checked my weight this morning, I was 55.5 kg,” drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.