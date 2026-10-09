Tragedy in front of autistic son who had said he wanted pork cutlet... Prosecutors seek 20- and 15-year terms for two defendants in late director Kim Chang-min’s case

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Prosecutors have sought prison terms of 20 and 15 years, respectively, for two men indicted on charges of fatally beating film director Kim Chang-min in a group attack. The trial also revealed that the defendants had received disciplinary sanctions in prison while in custody.

At the final hearing held on the 8th before the Criminal Division 1 of the Namyangju Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court, prosecutors asked the court to sentence Lee, 32, and Lim, 32, who were indicted and detained on charges of murder and violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, to 20 and 15 years in prison, respectively.

Prosecutors said that after getting into an altercation with director Kim, the defendants divided up the assault between the inside and outside of the restaurant and an alley, and continued the attack despite being aware that he could die. They also emphasized that Kim’s son, who has severe autism, witnessed his father being assaulted and felt extreme fear.

The defendants’ prison disciplinary records were also mentioned at the hearing. Lee was reportedly given 30 days in solitary confinement for, among other things, making another inmate do his laundry and damaging prison property. Lim received 25 days for, among other things, demanding money or valuables from another inmate and making them do his laundry.

The defendants, however, denied the charges, saying they had no intent to kill. Lee admitted punching Kim but claimed he did not kick or stomp on him, while Lim argued that his actions were an attempt to restrain Kim and prevent further harm.

After watching the trial, Kim’s father called for strict punishment, saying, “It has been nearly a year since the incident, but I haven’t received a single word of apology from the defendants or their families.”

Director Kim, who had directed the short film “Exit No. 3 at Guui Station,” went to a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, on October 20 last year after his son, who had a developmental disability, said he wanted pork cutlet. There, he was caught up in a tragedy that would prove fatal. The release of CCTV footage showing the assault also sparked public outrage.

Kim never regained consciousness after the assault and was declared brain-dead 17 days later. He died after donating his organs to four people. The defendants’ sentencing hearing will be held on November 12.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.