‘YouTuber with 2.25 million subscribers’ Oliver Ssam suspends activities... ‘My brain and heart have shut down’

[Sportschosun reporter Jihyun Lee] YouTuber Oliver Ssam, who has 2.25 million subscribers, is temporarily suspending his YouTube activities after saying that his entire family is emotionally exhausted. His revelation that a medical specialist recommended at least six months of treatment and rest has drawn sympathy.

On the 8th, Oliver Ssam posted a lengthy message in the community section of his YouTube channel, announcing that he would take an extended break with his family. It is the first time he has made such a decision in the 10 years since he began his YouTube career.

“Over the past 10 years, our family has enjoyed more happiness than we could have asked for, thanks to your warm love,” he said, adding, “Recently, in a short period of time, we went through major changes and hardships, including the sudden loss of my father and a cross-country move of more than 1,600 kilometers.”

He continued, “I believed we could overcome anything with hard work, love and passion. I thought our family had overcome every hardship, and I included that journey in my recently published book, ‘American Survival.’ But thinking that we had overcome it all was both wishful thinking and overconfidence,” he admitted.

He said the emotional pain his family had been unable to show outwardly was more serious than expected.

“As we raced ahead, looking only forward, the wounds and exhaustion that had built up deep in the hearts of my wife, our children and me were far deeper and heavier than we had thought,” Oliver Ssam explained. “We kept pushing on without having time to properly care for our grief and exhaustion, and as a result, our bodies and minds were overwhelmed.”

He said, “I reached a state of emotional exhaustion where it felt as though my brain and heart had shut down, to the point that I could no longer keep up with everyday thoughts or video production normally.”

After seeing a medical specialist, he said, “I was advised that it is absolutely essential for me to stop all work for the time being and get sufficient treatment and rest for at least six months.”

He also expressed fear about stopping activities he had pursued nonstop for 10 years. “This is the first time our family has taken an extended break in 10 years, so I feel very weighed down and scared,” Oliver Ssam said. “But I’ve concluded that repairing and strengthening the vessel of our hearts, which has been left full of holes, is the best way to care for my family and all of you in the long run, rather than forcing ourselves to keep going now.”

However, the schedule already promised to fans will go ahead as planned. Oliver Ssam’s family plans to suspend activities after a livestream announcing the winners of ‘Resonare Guam,’ scheduled for 11 p.m. on the 9th (Korea time).

He added, “I want this livestream to be a warm occasion—not a somber one—where I can offer a simple farewell to the people we are grateful to, who have followed us all this time. For the time being, I’ll devote all my energy to tending to my family’s wounds and recovering.”

He also asked fans to “wait for us with kindness, so we can return stronger and healthier.”

Oliver Ssam initially worked as an English instructor in Korea before becoming a YouTuber, and won widespread affection for content about cultural differences between Korea and the United States and his family’s everyday life. He married a Korean woman in 2016, and they have two daughters. He currently has about 2.25 million subscribers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.