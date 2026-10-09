Do Kyung-wan’s Return to KBS After 5 Years and 8 Months Gets Jang Yoon-jung Emotional: “I’ve Regretted Quitting, Too”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Do Kyung-wan is back on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.

On the episode of KBS 2TV’s Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant aired on the 8th, Do Kyung-wan returned as a convenience-store chef. He had been one of the show’s original MCs in its 2019 premiere, appearing as Manager Do. It was his first appearance on KBS in five years and eight months, since declaring himself a freelancer. Do showed off both the cooking skills he had honed during that time and his even more playful, over-the-top “Do” persona. It was the kind of broadcast that had many viewers shouting, “Welcome back, Do Kyung-wan!”

Do Kyung-wan appeared in the Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant studio that day, visibly excited, and introduced himself: “It’s been a while. I’m here to greet you as a convenience-store chef at my hometown, Fun-Staurant. I’m Do Kyung-wan, the original MC known as Manager Do.” Chef Lee Yeon-bok and Lee Jung-hyun, both regarded as founding contributors to the show alongside Do, warmly greeted him, as did current MC Manager Boom, vitamin MC Hyo-jung, and announcer Kim Bo-min, who appeared as a special MC.

In the pre-recorded footage that followed, Do Kyung-wan’s “playful charm” came into full force. To celebrate his first KBS appearance in five years and eight months, he laid out a red carpet at home, dressed in a tuxedo to greet the production crew, and even set off fireworks himself, drawing laughs. But then, thinking of his wife, Jang Yoon-jung, he said, “I need to clean this up quickly,” and hurriedly started clearing away the red carpet, prompting another burst of laughter.

Next to catch viewers’ attention was the new home of Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan, shown for the first time. Drawings by siblings Yeon-woo and Ha-young decorated the living room. As one would expect of a couple known in showbiz for their love of drinking, they had one refrigerator just for drinking snacks and another just for alcohol, which brought laughs. Jang appeared in front of Do, who was excited to be back on terrestrial television after a long time.

Do Kyung-wan’s cooking skills, honed over five years and eight months, also drew admiration. He said he could even fillet fish, and that day claimed he resembled Son Jong-won, the “good-vibes chef,” before dramatically unfurling a mint-colored apron. He then imitated Chef Son’s signature poses and cooking habits. As Do kept trying to imitate Son, Jang Yoon-jung cried out, “This is so infuriating!” in exasperation, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

That day, Do Kyung-wan prepared three drinking snacks, called “Love Mortgage,” for Jang Yoon-jung, who usually keeps an eye on her blood sugar. His recipe was designed to keep blood sugar low while still delivering all the flavor of chicken, pan-fried beef, and spicy mixed noodles—and it was astonishing. Jang stayed by her husband’s side as he cooked up a storm, showing off their unbeatable chemistry. She also made sure to give his cooking the best possible reaction.

Sitting across from each other with the finished food before them, the couple opened up about their lives. Do Kyung-wan said that he had quit three times in his life: high school, the Air Force Academy, and his job at KBS. He admitted, “I’ve regretted quitting, too.” Jang Yoon-jung, who had watched her husband struggle by his side, said, “He did meaningful work during that time,” then added, “My husband is a person with very high self-esteem, but after meeting me...” She confessed, “There are times I feel sorry for him.”

The two also shared stories from when they were dating. Jang Yoon-jung said Do Kyung-wan was the first person she told about the difficulties she was going through at the time. Do said, “It felt like an SOS signal to me,” and that he stayed by her side. The two went on to marry after four months of dating in secret. In the end, they stood by each other through difficult times and became a reliable source of support, finding happiness in the family they built together.

Whenever it seemed the mood might turn serious, Do Kyung-wan’s variety-show wit kicked in. He joked that he, Jang Hang-joon, and Lee Sang-soon had been the three “wife-card husbands” in showbiz—husbands who use their wives’ cards—but that now he was the only one left, drawing laughter. His playful, over-the-top “Do” persona also had viewers in stitches as he flirted with Jang Yoon-jung at every opportunity. Viewers can look forward to seeing convenience-store chef Do Kyung-wan take Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant by storm on his return after five years and eight months, serving up cooking, laughs, and frank, heartfelt stories.

KBS 2TV’s Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant airs every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.