Kim In-seok, once a long-distance dad, reveals he divorced Angela Park two years ago: “I needed time to sort out my feelings”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim In-seok belatedly revealed that he divorced about two years ago.

On the 9th, Kim In-seok announced his divorce himself, posting a lengthy message on his social media account.

He said, “About two years ago, I came to accept the decision to end our relationship as a married couple and go our separate ways.” He added, “Although our relationship as a married couple ends here, I will continue to do my best for our children, as always, and we will be good parents together.”

Explaining why he had waited to announce the divorce, he said, “I spent a lot of time thinking about how to share this news. I also needed time to accept this reality and sort out my feelings. That’s why I’m only telling you now.”

Kim In-seok said, “There were difficult times, but now I’m going to get through them and try to make a new start,” adding, “I’ll do my best to show you a better, happier side of myself in the future.”

He added, “I wasn’t able to tell even those close to me about this in advance. I want to express my apologies to my family, relatives, and close acquaintances who will be learning about it for the first time through this post.”

Kim In-seok did not disclose the specific reason for the divorce or anything about his former spouse.

Kim In-seok married Angela Park, six years his junior, in 2014. She won the Jin title representing Hawaii at the 52nd Miss Korea pageant in 2008. They have two sons.

Earlier, in September 2023, Kim In-seok appeared on a YouTube channel and said that he had lived alone in Korea as a long-distance dad while Angela Park and their two sons stayed in Hawaii.

▶ Kim In-seok’s full statement

Hello, I’m Kim In-seok.

Today, I’d like to share something personal with those who care about and support me.

About two years ago, I came to accept the decision to end our relationship as a married couple and go our separate ways.

Although our relationship as a married couple ends here, I will continue to do my best for our children, as always, and we will be good parents together.

I spent a lot of time thinking about how to share this news...

I also needed time to accept this reality and sort out my feelings.

That’s why I’m only telling you now.

There were difficult times, but now I’m going to get through them and try to make a new start.

I’ll do my best to show you a better, happier side of myself in the future.

And I wasn’t able to tell even those close to me about this in advance.

I want to express my apologies to my family, relatives, and close acquaintances who will be learning about it for the first time through this post.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.