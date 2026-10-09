Lee Seung-chul Is Already Role-Playing With His “Chairman” Grandson After Becoming a Grandfather: “On a Serious Phone Call”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Seung-chul showed off his doting-grandfather side, sharing an adorable glimpse of the grandchild he recently welcomed.

On the 9th, Lee Seung-chul posted a photo on social media along with the caption, “Chairman Jeong Yu-han. In the middle of a serious phone call, lol. I guess the kindergarten reservation isn’t going well? ^^”

The photo showed the grandchild being held in someone’s arms, with one hand held to an ear. The pose looked as if the child were talking on the phone, and the serious expression brought smiles to those who saw it.

Lee Seung-chul even called his young grandchild “Chairman,” and amused people with a witty role-play that seemed to show him already worrying about kindergarten reservations.

People who saw the photo commented, “So precious,” “Hope the kindergarten reservation goes well,” “So cute,” and “Grow up healthy and strong,” among other reactions.

Lee Seung-chul welcomed his first grandson on the 16th of last September. At the time, he shared the happy news on social media, writing, “I became a grandfather today,” and, “My grandson Jeong Yu-han Grayson is seeing the world for the first time. Welcome.”

Lee Seung-chul became a grandfather after his eldest daughter, Lee Jin, married in October last year and gave birth to a son. He married actress Kang Moon-young in 1995, but they divorced in 1997. In 2007, he remarried businesswoman Park Hyun-jung, who is two years his senior, and formed a family with his eldest daughter Lee Jin, who was then in middle school. He and Park later welcomed a daughter, Lee Won, in 2008.

Lee Seung-chul welcomed his son-in-law when his eldest daughter married in October last year. On a past TV show, he boasted that his son-in-law was 188 centimeters tall, looked like Park Bo-gum, and was a KAIST graduate.

In March, he also appeared on the YouTube channel “No Back Tak Jaehoon” and drew attention when he said, “The grandchild will arrive this fall. I’ll become a grandfather.” Asked how he felt about becoming a grandfather, he replied, “I’m so happy,” and joked, “I’m kind of a young grandfather.”

Born in 1966, Lee Seung-chul is set to turn 60 this December. After welcoming his first grandson on the 40th anniversary of his debut, he is sharing glimpses of the child’s everyday life on social media and showing the happiness of a grandfather.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.