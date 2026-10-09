Yoo Jae-suk returns to ’90s nostalgia after a three-week hiatus: “I was gearing up, just waiting for 1995”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] ‘Hangout with Yoo’ returns with the ’95 Seoul Song Festival.

MBC variety show ‘Hangout with Yoo’ (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Lee Joo-won, Kim Gi-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Bang Seong-su and Park Eun-jin; written by Noh Min-seon), which was off the air for three weeks due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, will resume airing on October 10. The show has also announced the launch of the ’95 Seoul Song Festival project, covering popular music from the 1990s up to 1995 and building anticipation.

Last year, the ’80s Seoul Song Festival, which brought back the mood and memories of the 1980s, was a hit, drawing strong ratings and generating buzz. It successfully brought generations together through a shared appreciation of music and established itself as a signature feature of ‘Hangout with Yoo.’ Viewers called for the festival to continue with music from other eras, and the ’95 Seoul Song Festival was created in response.

The released photos show Yoo Jae-suk, who became a star producer after making his debut project, the ’80s Seoul Song Festival, a hit, and the writers Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae at their ambitious first meeting, drawing attention. Their striking ’90s hairstyles evoke a journey through time.

Yoo Jae-suk declares his resolve, saying, “I was gearing up, just waiting for 1995,” and “The ’90s were a renaissance for Korean popular music.” Having spent his twenties in the ’90s, he also reveals his affection for the music of that era. Referring to the premise that time has jumped from the ’80s to the ’90s, Haha says, “My ears have gotten pickier over the past 10 years,” prompting interest in whether they can find voices that will capture their ears.

Despite a three-week hiatus, ‘Hangout with Yoo’ ranked No. 1 in the October brand reputation rankings for variety shows announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, taking the top spot for the second consecutive month and proving its staying power as a leading weekend variety show. After drawing enthusiastic responses with a range of series, including ‘War of Money,’ ‘Rest, Comma Club’ and ‘Hangout with Yoo Diary,’ the show is set to win viewers over once again with the ’95 Seoul Song Festival. The festival kicks off in the broadcast airing Saturday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.