Nam Hyun-hee posts cryptic message on social media amid controversy following Jeon Cheong-jo’s fraud scheme: “Hatred is created”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former national fencer Nam Hyun-hee drew attention with a cryptic post on social media.

On the 8th, Nam posted on her personal account, “Hatred doesn’t look for wrongdoing. It creates it,” revealing how she currently feels.

It was not disclosed why the post was made or whether it was aimed at anyone in particular.

Still, the post is drawing attention, as Nam has struggled in the past with various allegations and malicious comments.

Meanwhile, Person A, who left malicious comments targeting Nam Hyun-hee, avoided punishment through a settlement. On the 26th, the Daejeon District Court’s Criminal Division 4, presided over by Judge Gu Chang-mo, overturned the lower court’s ruling sentencing A to a fine of 1.5 million won and dismissed the indictment in A’s appeal on charges of insult. In October 2023, A left comments on an article about Nam, including, “She really looks like a woman blinded by money. How could you think of marrying someone without even caring whether it was a man or a woman, all for money?” A avoided punishment after Nam’s side submitted a settlement agreement and a letter expressing that they did not want A punished.

Nam had previously been embroiled in suspicions that she conspired in fraud with Jeon Cheong-jo, whom she was set to marry, but prosecutors cleared her of suspicion in December last year. When malicious comments continued afterward, she took to social media to express her anguish, saying, “Mocking and criticizing victims is not merely an opinion but another act of abuse.”

Jeon Cheong-jo was indicted on charges of defrauding investors out of about 3 billion won by posing as an illegitimate child of a third-generation chaebol family, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in November 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.