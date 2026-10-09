“Read the room”: Yoon So-hee hit with hate comments even on social media amid fallout from controversy over Park Wi’s wife Song Ji-eun being left out

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] As a holiday video featuring YouTuber Park Wi’s family belatedly becomes embroiled in controversy, criticism is now being directed even at actress Yoon So-hee, who appeared in the video. Some online users have gone to Yoon’s personal social media accounts to leave malicious comments, and the controversy appears to be taking an unexpected turn.

Recently, comments criticizing Yoon So-hee’s relationship with Park Wi’s family have been appearing one after another on her Instagram. Related comments have also flooded the last everyday-life photo she posted on March 22, sparking heated debate among online users.

Some online users left comments such as “Read the room,” “Today, it’s here,” and “Weren’t you saying you really liked your sisters-in-law?” Others probed Yoon’s relationship with Park Wi’s family, asking, “What exactly is your relationship with Park Wi’s father?” and “Are you and Park Wi siblings? Or are you Park Wi’s younger sibling?”

One online user directly criticized Yoon So-hee, saying, “The weirdest person in Park Wi’s Chuseok video is Yoon So-hee, and the next weirdest is Park Wi’s dad.”

At the same time, many called for people to refrain from indiscriminate criticism. Other online users defended Yoon So-hee, saying, “Why would you casually try to hurt someone else?” “You must know what the situation is like right now; you’ll get less abuse if you don’t take a position,” and “She just looks pretty. Don’t pay attention to the trolls.”

The controversy began with the video “My First Chuseok at My In-Laws’ House!” which Park Wi posted on his YouTube channel WERACLE in September 2024.

The video showed Park Wi and his wife, Song Ji-eun, visiting his parents’ home for Chuseok. Actress Yoon So-hee drew attention as she joined Park Wi’s parents in welcoming the couple. Yoon has a special connection with Park Wi’s father, PD Park Chan-hong. She appeared in the tvN drama Memory, directed by Park, and was later known as his foster daughter.

In the video, Park Wi looked at Yoon So-hee and said, “Dad, with So-hee standing there like that, it feels like your daughter has come home.” Song Ji-eun chimed in, saying, “Like she’s always been here.”

Later, when Yoon So-hee referred to herself as a “new sister-in-law,” Song Ji-eun said, “Jinhee unni is a sister-in-law, Ms. So-hee is a sister-in-law too—there really are so many.” Park Wi’s mother also remarked, “But I really like my sisters-in-law.”

However, as the video has recently drawn renewed attention, some online users have suggested that Song Ji-eun, who had just become a new member of the family, may have been left out while the family paid excessive attention to Yoon So-hee.

Among the points criticized were that Park Wi mentioned Yoon So-hee’s name before Song Ji-eun’s in a prayer before the meal, that Park Wi’s parents praised Yoon’s educational background, and that Song Ji-eun was the only one using different tableware.

However, these are online users’ interpretations based on a few scenes in the video, and they do not establish the family’s actual relationships or the people involved’s feelings.

Even so, as the controversy spreads, Yoon So-hee continues to face critical comments on her personal social media accounts simply because she appeared in the video. Some have also said it is excessive for criticism of Park Wi’s family to turn into personal attacks on Yoon, a third party.

Meanwhile, Park Wi previously became embroiled in controversy after releasing CCTV footage showing what happened in an accident during the process of getting off a KTX train. He later deleted the footage and apologized, but criticism continued alongside disputes over responsibility for the accident. Now that the old holiday video has also been revisited, the controversy surrounding Park Wi’s family appears to be dragging on.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.