Lee Joon on why his MBLAQ settlement was “0 won”: “All the money I earned went to paying off my family’s debts”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” Jeon Hyun-moo and Kwak Tube will delve into everything from their “foodie friend” Lee Joon’s eventful past to his laid-back views on marriage.

The 15th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing tonight (the 19th) at 9:10 p.m. on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar, follows Jeon Hyun-moo, Kwak Tube (Kwak Jun-bin) and Lee Joon on a food trip through “the Gangnam of Ulsan” as they seek out restaurants favored by postal workers.

Appearing in Samsan-dong, Ulsan, Jeon Hyun-moo says, “This time, we’re going to a ‘Postchelin’ spot recommended by postal workers,” and heads to a restaurant known for braised pollack, with 20 years of expertise. While they wait for their meal, Kwak Tube asks, “Didn’t you go to the U.S. in high school and film the movie ‘Ninja Assassin’?” Lee Joon shares the behind-the-scenes story that he “dropped out of the dance department at Korea National University of Arts and auditioned.” Jeon Hyun-moo, who traveled to Vietnam with Lee Joon for “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” surprises everyone by saying, “The locals recognized Lee Joon as an actor.”

Lee Joon then recalls his days as a member of idol group MBLAQ, saying, “I filmed while practically passing out, and even got taken to the emergency room,” bringing up how he once handled five schedules at the same time. Kwak Tube asks, “Then you must have made some money, right?” Lee Joon recalls those difficult times, saying, “Things were hard for my family back then, so all the money I earned went straight out.”

As their heartfelt conversation continues, the braised pollack finally arrives. After tasting it, Lee Joon exclaims, “It feels like something made by a friend’s mom who’s a great cook.” During the lively meal, Jeon Hyun-moo suddenly asks, “I hear you hate Kim Mu-yeol and Oh Jung-se?” Lee Joon reveals the “real” reason he supposedly hates the two, saying, “The ‘Catch Catch’ dance I did became a huge hit, and tons of advertising offers came in, but...” Jeon Hyun-moo responds coolly, “Kang Mi-na shot an ad I’d done. I’m still OK with it, though.” But Kwak Tube bluntly remarks, “Mina had a much fresher vibe,” sending the set into an uproar.

Jeon Hyun-moo also brings up marriage, and Lee Joon shares his own clear-cut, laid-back views on it. Lee Joon goes so far as to offer the “married man” Kwak Tube some outrageous advice: “Jun-bin, you have to live for yourself,” making everyone burst out laughing.

The “This Is Ulsan Road” special, which interweaves the discovery of Ulsan’s hidden culinary gems with candid stories from the lives of Jeon Hyun-moo, Kwak Tube and Lee Joon, airs in the 15th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” tonight (the 9th) at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.