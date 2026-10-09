Han Song-i: “Lim Ji-hyun, who ‘returned to North Korea,’ was abducted in China. Her ethnic Korean Chinese husband told her to come, then...”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] North Korean defector and broadcaster Han Song-i claimed that broadcaster Lim Ji-hyun, who returned to North Korea (whose real name is Jeon Hye-seong), was abducted in China and taken to North Korea.

A video titled “Han Song-i, Who Truly Turned Her Life Around After Defecting from North Korea” was released on the YouTube channel Dakteo Shin on the 7th. In the video, Han talked about her life in South Korea after defecting and about Lim, who returned to North Korea.

That day, when asked whether she had any plans to return to North Korea, Han replied, “I can’t go now. It would be a disaster. I wouldn’t go even if they offered me more money.”

When the conversation turned to Lim’s return to North Korea, Han claimed that Lim had been abducted rather than returning voluntarily. “She was completely abducted. That’s a fact,” she said, explaining, “That woman’s husband is an ethnic Korean from China. He told her, ‘Your parents have come to China now,’ and urged her to come quickly. She went, and the State Security Department agents were waiting there. They abducted her and took her away. She wasn’t abducted in our country; she was abducted in China. That’s why North Korean defectors shouldn’t go to China. It’s dangerous.”

Han went on to say of Lim, “She never got into trouble over money and worked hard. I didn’t know her personally, but everyone around me seemed to know her. That’s how I know she went back like that,” adding that she had learned about the circumstances from people around her. Regarding the circumstances of Lim’s interview in North Korea, she added, “A woman named Jeon Hye-seong gave an interview in North Korea. If North Korea threatens you, you have to do it. Otherwise, you’ll definitely get shot.”

Lim had become known through appearances on several TV programs, including TV CHOSUN’s “Moranbong Club” and “Love and Unification: South Korean Men and North Korean Women.” But after suddenly returning to North Korea in 2017, she appeared under the name Jeon Hye-seong on the North Korean propaganda outlet “Uriminzokkiri” and made negative statements about life in South Korea, raising questions about the circumstances behind her return. At the time, she claimed, “I went to South Korea with illusions, but the reality was different. I had no choice but to say what I was told to say on television.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.