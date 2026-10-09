Lee Jung-hyun’s overwhelming wealth leaves her doctor husband feeling small: 99% stake in a 19.4 billion won building

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Jung-hyun has said she earns more than her husband, an orthopedic surgeon, and attention has once again turned to the tens of billions of won worth of real estate assets she previously disclosed. Her reported 99% stake in the building housing the hospital her husband runs has especially drawn attention.

An episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 8th, showed Lee Jung-hyun preparing a special meal for her husband, Park Yoo-jung.

That day, Lee made Tuwoomba pasta for her husband, using cabbage instead of noodles. But he bluntly remarked, “There are no noodles—this is just stir-fried vegetables. How is this Tuwoomba pasta?”

Lee replied, “Once you get used to this taste, you won’t be able to eat noodles anymore,” and sweetly cooled the food for him herself. Her husband also acknowledged the taste, saying, “It’s almost identical, even compared with the original.”

Lee later made an extremely simple gamjatang, or pork bone soup, using thinly sliced pork belly for her husband. She showed her affection, saying, “You’ve worked hard at your job, so I should make you something else too. I’ve decided to treat you well from now on. I won’t give you a hard time.”

But her husband’s blunt assessments continued. Looking at the gamjatang, he asked, “It’s gamjatang, but where are the pork bones?” After tasting it, he gave his honest opinion: “It’s good for something made in 10 minutes,” and “It’d be even better with sujebi.”

Watching this, Do Kyung-wan asked about the husband’s forthright attitude, “Does your husband have a really high income?” Lee replied, “I earn more,” prompting laughter. Do also couldn’t hide his surprise, saying, “You’re very brave.”

Lee’s past real estate investments have also come back into the spotlight following her remarks. She reportedly bought a hospital building in Guwol-dong, Namdong-gu, Incheon, in June 2023 for 19.44 billion won. It is the building where her husband, Park Yoo-jung, opened his orthopedic clinic.

The property consists of two buildings: a main building with one basement level and eight floors above ground, and an annex with one basement level and five floors above ground. The total size is about 1,800 pyeong.

Most striking is the couple’s ownership split. According to registry records reported at the time, Lee held a 99% stake in the building, while her husband held 1%. In effect, nearly the entire building is owned in Lee’s name.

However, an estimated 16.2 billion won in loans was taken out when the building was purchased, so the full purchase price cannot be considered Lee’s net worth.

This is not Lee’s only real estate investment. She reportedly bought a building in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, in 2017 for 4.36 billion won, then renovated it and sold it in 2021 for 7 billion won.

The simple difference between the purchase and sale prices comes to about 2.64 billion won. However, the actual investment return could differ after accounting for acquisition and capital gains taxes, renovation costs, financing costs and other expenses.

With her wealth, built over many years as a singer and actress, now joined by a record of real estate transactions worth tens of billions of won, Lee’s remark that she earns more than her husband is once again attracting attention.

Lee married Park Yoo-jung, an orthopedic specialist three years her junior, in 2019. The couple have since welcomed two daughters, and she has shared their cheerful married life and everyday parenting on television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.