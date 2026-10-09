Kim Min looks like a whole new person after cutting his long hair and putting on a tuxedo... Swings: “He’s so handsome and cool in person”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Kim Min drew attention after revealing his recent look with his long hair cut and dressed up in a tuxedo. His look has a completely different vibe from the rugged, back-to-nature lifestyle he showed recently on the MBC variety show “I Live Alone.”

Rapper and actor Swings shared a photo with Kim Min on his social media on the 8th, along with the caption, “Senior Kim Min is incredibly handsome and cool.”

In the photo, the two stand side by side, looking at the camera. Swings paired a checkered jacket with a tie, while Kim Min dressed up in a black tuxedo and bow tie. His neatly groomed long hair and more polished style especially caught the eye.

Kim Min’s changed appearance drew even more attention in contrast with the unassuming vibe he showed on a recent broadcast. On “I Live Alone,” which aired on the 2nd, he shared a glimpse of life in an approximately 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province. He drew attention for his unvarnished daily routine, including running a generator in a house without electricity and repairing it himself.

Meanwhile, Kim Min and Swings attended the 2026 Seoul Drama Awards, held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 8th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.