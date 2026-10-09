Lee Hyun-kyung’s heartbreaking family story: “My father died in a car accident the day after we argued... He never got to apologize”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Lee Hyun-kyung shared the unresolved misunderstanding she had with her father, who died suddenly, recounting a heartbreaking story.

The daily life and family story of actress Lee Hyun-kyung, now in her 33rd year since her debut, were featured on MBN’s “Special World,” which aired on the 8th.

That day, Lee Hyun-kyung talked about her mother’s health with her husband, musical actor Min Young-ki. Her mother had recently fallen and undergone surgery for a fracture, but even though she needed to focus on recovering, she kept doing housework, causing Lee great concern.

Lee Hyun-kyung explained why she had no choice but to nag her mother to keep from overexerting herself, expressing her frustration. Min Young-ki comforted his wife, telling her to try to understand her mother’s nature. Lee said she was grateful that while she had to play the strict one with her mother, her husband helped smooth things over between them.

Lee Hyun-kyung then shared a painful memory involving her late father. She recalled when actor Kang Sung-jin, the husband of her younger sister Lee Hyun-young, went to pay his respects to the elders in the family. Kang had come by after finishing a film shoot and hadn't dressed formally. Her father, who was drunk—unlike his usual self—criticized Kang’s clothes and hairstyle and made hurtful remarks.

Lee Hyun-kyung said she got angry with her father when she heard about this. Her father, however, reportedly later wanted to tell his daughters that he was sorry.

Lee Hyun-kyung said, “Dad later said, ‘I want to apologize to the kids,’ but Mom said, ‘The kids are coming over this weekend, so why call them? Talk to them when they get here.’ But the next day, my father died in a car accident.”

Her father died suddenly before he could get the chance to apologize and make amends, leaving the family in deep sorrow. Lee Hyun-kyung recalled how her mother was left on her own at a relatively young age and expressed her sadness.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-kyung is married to musical actor Min Young-ki, and they have a son. Her younger sister is actress Lee Hyun-young, and her brother-in-law is Kang Sung-jin.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.