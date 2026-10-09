Kim Soo-yong reveals scar left by surgery after cardiac arrest: “10 months later... interested in cover-up tattoos”

[Jo Yoon-sun, Sportschosun reporter] Comedian Kim Soo-yong revealed the scar on his arm left by surgery he underwent after suffering cardiac arrest and tried henna to cover it.

On the 8th, a video titled “It’s legal now. So I tried drawing it on my body” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yukgam Kim Soo-yong.”

“I’ve become very interested in tattoos lately. I heard they’ll be legalized starting in 2027,” Kim Soo-yong said, adding, “I’ve been interested in cover-up tattoos for a long time because I have a scar on my arm, but today I’ll try henna first and see what it’s like.”

When asked if he had a design in mind, Kim Soo-yong replied, “If I’m going to get one, I think something cute would be nice. Something like a panda would be cute.”

At a henna shop, Kim Soo-yong showed the scar on his arm from surgery he underwent after cardiac arrest. “It’s been about 10 months since the surgery,” he said, expressing his wish to cover the scar with henna.

As they looked over henna designs together, the expert explained, “To make the scar less visible, the surrounding area needs to be elaborate. Designs with lots of dark areas are often used for cover-ups.” Kim Soo-yong showed interest, saying, “I think a spider might work.”

As the procedure got underway, Kim Soo-yong joked, “Please make it painless. I definitely said henna, but I’m worried you might suddenly switch to a tattoo,” drawing laughs.

The expert completed a spider henna design as well as “Panda Kim Soo-yong,” modeled on Kim Soo-yong’s character. After seeing the results, Kim Soo-yong said, “It’s cute. I want to roll up my sleeves and walk around,” then quipped, “I should go to a singles bar to show off the henna.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.