‘102 Days of Unauthorized Absences’: Song Min-ho (Mino) Apologizes in Handwritten Letter for Violating Military Service Act, Says ‘I’m Ashamed of My Irresponsible Choices’

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Mino of the group WINNER belatedly posted a handwritten apology for violating the Military Service Act, saying he would reflect on his irresponsible choices.

On the 9th, Mino posted a handwritten apology on his social media, saying, “I bow my head and apologize for causing so many people concern because of me.”

He went on to apologize for stating his position so late, saying, “I should have spoken up as soon as possible, but it’s gotten far too late. I’m sorry for making you wait so long.”

He bowed his head, saying, “Above all, I am deeply sorry for disappointing the young people fulfilling their military service duties and the fans who have cared for me more than anyone.”

Mino said, “Each day was filled with regret. I was ashamed of and hated my past irresponsible choices,” adding, “I will not evade my foolish mistakes, and I will reflect on them.”

He added, “I will faithfully fulfill the procedures and duties that remain. I will not forget this incident; I will keep it in mind and live with a greater sense of responsibility. I sincerely apologize once again.”

Earlier, on the 1st, Judge Sung Jun-gyu of the Seoul Western District Court, presiding over Criminal Division 10 (single-judge), sentenced Mino, who had been indicted on charges of violating the Military Service Act, to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

Earlier, Mino was indicted on charges of being absent without justifiable reason for a total of 102 days while serving as a social service worker at a facility in Mapo-gu, Seoul, from March 2023 to December 2024.

The court noted, “Military service is a fundamental duty of citizens and must be faithfully fulfilled, and social service workers are no exception,” adding, “The culpability of 102 days of unauthorized absence during his service is not minor.”

In determining the sentence, however, the court took into account that Mino admitted to the charges and showed remorse, had been receiving psychiatric treatment, and had no significant prior criminal record.

Lee, the service-management official indicted alongside Mino on charges of helping him evade his service, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. The court found that Lee had aided Mino’s evasion of service by, among other things, marking him as having reported to work normally despite knowing he was absent.

However, A denied the charges, saying, “I did not conspire with Mino to help him evade his service.” It was later reported that on the 6th, through A's legal representative, A filed an appeal against the first-instance ruling on A's alleged violation of the Military Service Act.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.