Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung-jae: Cracks in Their 10-Year Partnership?...Jung Suddenly Resigns as Director With Six Months Left in His Term

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Woo-sung has stepped down as an inside director at Artist Company, which he had led alongside his longtime colleague and business partner Lee Jung-jae. As the partnership the two have maintained for about 10 years undergoes a change, attention is turning to why Jung has left the front lines of management before completing his term.

According to an exclusive report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 9th, Jung resigned as an inside director at Artist Company on the 2nd. His term was originally set to run through March 28, 2027, leaving about six months remaining.

Jung was appointed an inside director at Artist Company alongside Lee on March 29, 2024. But his mid-term resignation about two years and six months after his appointment marks a change in the two men’s shared management role.

However, there has been no change in Jung’s stake. He holds 1,714,108 shares in Artist Company, representing a 10.99% stake. Lee also continues to hold 4,225,882 shares (27.10%).

Following Jung’s resignation as a director, his shares—which had previously been reported together with the holdings on Lee’s side—were reported separately. Jung continues to work as an actor affiliated with Artist Company.

The two men’s connection dates back to the 1999 film City of the Rising Sun. After working together on the film, Jung and Lee became known as two of the entertainment industry’s closest friends. They maintained a strong friendship in their personal lives and ventured into businesses such as fashion together, expanding their relationship beyond acting to become business partners.

In 2016, they jointly founded Artist Company and embarked on a full-fledged business partnership. At the time, they said they wanted to create a rational and systematic talent agency, drawing on their experience from many years as actors. They also planned to focus on bringing in fellow actors and discovering new talent, in addition to their own careers.

Artist Company later expanded beyond actor management into areas including film and drama production. The two also made headlines when it emerged that they had jointly purchased a building in Seoul’s Cheongdam-dong in 2020 for about 33 billion won.

They continued their connection on screen as well. In the 2022 film Hunt, Lee directed and starred, while Jung also appeared. The two reunited as leads in the same film for the first time in 23 years since City of the Rising Sun, once again showing their longstanding friendship.

Their business operations also grew. In December 2023, Lee became the largest shareholder of advertising technology company Wider Planet, which changed its name to Artist United in 2024. Artist United then absorbed the existing Artist Company in January 2025 and changed its name to Artist Company in March of the same year, establishing its current business structure.

Given that they built the company together on the foundation of a longstanding friendship and business trust, Jung’s sudden resignation as an inside director has drawn even more attention. With Lee remaining the largest shareholder and Jung alone stepping away from the front lines of management, attention is also focused on the future of their business relationship.

However, it has not been confirmed whether this resignation signals personal discord between the two or the complete end of their business partnership. Jung still holds a 10.99% stake in the company and remains affiliated with it as an actor. The specific reason for his resignation is also unknown.

Meanwhile, Jung became embroiled in controversy over his private life after acknowledging that he is the biological father of the son born to model Moon Ga-bi in November 2024. At the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony at the time, he said, “I will take all the criticism and bear it,” adding, “As a father, I will fulfill my responsibilities to my son to the very end.”

A report emerged in August last year that he had registered his marriage to a non-celebrity partner, but his agency held off on confirming whether it was true, citing his private life.

Jung has since continued his acting career through the Disney+ series Made in Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.