Go Young-wook takes another shot at Cha Tae-hyun after Yoo Jae-suk: “He’s acting arrogant”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'ra, publicly criticized actor Cha Tae-hyun, taking issue with his audition comments about singer Han Roy. After previously mentioning broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk and others, he has now brought up Cha Tae-hyun as well, drawing attention.

On the 7th, Go Young-wook posted on his social media about contestant Han Roy’s performance on SBS’s “Our Ballad 2” and the judges’ evaluations.

Commenting on Han Roy’s singing, he said, “When I listened to it... it wasn’t my style, but... it was a perfect fit for this man’s story of hardship. And I thought he sang sincerely. He poured everything into it... But after the song ended, the judges’ evaluations were really off the mark.”

He particularly singled out Cha Tae-hyun, who is appearing as a judge, and expressed his displeasure. Go Young-wook criticized the comments, saying, “Especially actor Cha Tae-hyun, who cut that video—how refined must his musical taste be? To use the word ‘artificial’ so arbitrarily...”

He also shared an anecdote about appearing on a show with Cha Tae-hyun about 30 years ago. Go Young-wook said they met on a KBS variety show when Roo’ra was at the height of its popularity, and recalled Cha Tae-hyun speaking to him in a friendly manner during filming.

Go Young-wook added, “During a break in filming, he spoke to me very warmly, so I wondered what kind of person he was. I later found out he was actor Cha Tae-hyun. And well over 30 years have passed. And now he’s there, acting arrogantly. You could call it a complete reversal.”

Go Young-wook had previously mentioned a heartwarming story involving Yoo Jae-suk and Korean beef, while responding critically. This time, he took issue with Cha Tae-hyun’s audition comments as well, bringing up celebrities one after another.

Meanwhile, Cha Tae-hyun is currently serving as a judge on SBS’s “Our Ballad 2.” In the broadcast on the 5th, the judges were divided in their assessments of Han Roy’s performance; he had said that he began standing on his own at age 16. Jeong Jae-hyung acknowledged his singing ability but questioned the way he expressed the song and the suitability of his song choice, while Han Roy advanced to the next round.

Go Young-wook gained popularity as a member of the group Roo’ra, but in 2013 he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on charges of sexually assaulting and forcibly molesting minors. After his release, he also complied with an order to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.